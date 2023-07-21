New Skoda Superb Specifications, Powertrains And Safety Tech Revealed

Skoda has revealed new details about its upcoming fourth-gen Superb ahead of the model’s debut later this year. New details accompany images of the Combi estate test mule that also provides a glimpse of the upcoming model’s design. The new Superb will go on sale globally in sedan and estate guise and will be offered with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains.

In terms of design, the camouflaged test mule previews a look that has evolved from the current-gen model. From what is visible the Superb retains the sharp cuts and prominent creases of its predecessor – visible in the prominent crease running along the side and the sculpted bonnet. The trademark butterfly grille appears to be more prominent and is flanked by angular headlights.

Next-gen Superb appears to follow an evolutionary design language.

The model pictured here is the Superb Combi (estate), thus featuring the extended roofline and upright rear section. Not much is visible of the tail-lamp design though the crease running the length of the vehicle also runs across the tailgate.

Skoda has not revealed any images of the cabin, though the company says buyers will be able to choose a touchscreen as large as 12.9-inches – the biggest in a Skoda. The gear lever will also be moved from its traditional place to the steering column.

Will be unveiled in sedan and estate body styles; fourth-gen model will be longer and taller than current car.

Skoda says that the new Superb will be roomier than the car it replaces though it retains the same wheelbase. The fourth-gen sedan will be 43 mm longer and 12 mm taller than the car it replaces though width will be reduced by 15 mm. Skoda says the taller height will also liberate additional headroom for both front (+11 mm) and rear occupants (+6 mm). The Estate too will get similar changes though it will only be 5 mm taller and liberate an additional 7 mm and 8 mm of headroom at the front and rear respectively. Boot space will be up by 20 litres and 30 litres for the sedan and estate respectively.

Coming to the safety tech, the new Superb will pack up to 10 airbags – 8 airbags including one positioned between the front seats will be offered as standard. Skoda’s flagship will also offer enhanced advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Turn Assist – a first for the model. The system warns of potential collisions when turning into lanes or at a crossroad and automatically applying the brakes. This feature will also be accompanied by a radar-based Crossroad assist system that will be able to pick up on vehicles approaching a crossroad even if it is obscured from view. Additionally, the Front Assist system will gain additional functionality such as identifying cyclists on the road.

New superb will get petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

On the engine front, Skoda has confirmed six powertrains for the new Superb including variants with four-wheel drive. The petrol range will start with a 1.5-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid unit good for 148 bhp. Also offered will be a 2.0-litre TSI mill in two states of tune. It will develop 201 bhp in two-wheel drive models and 261 bhp in the 4x4 model.

On the diesel front, buyers will be able to choose from a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune – 148 bhp in two-wheel drive models and 190 bhp on the 4x4.

The PHEV for now will only be available with the Superb estate. The powertrain will pair the 1.5-litre TSI engine with an electric motor to develop a combined 201 bhp. The battery pack will also be larger than the outgoing Superb – 25.7 kWh vs against 12.7 kWh. Skoda says that the PHEV will support AC charging ranging from 3.6 kW to 11 kW as well as 50 kW DC fast charging. The Superb PHEV (called the TSI iV) will have an EV range of up to 100 km on a single charge.

Skoda has confirmed that the new Superb will make its global debut in the autumn of 2023 along with the second-gen Kodiaq.