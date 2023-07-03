Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Launched At Rs 16.19 Lakh

The Skoda Kushaq debuted in July 2021, and since then, it has been quite popular in the Indian automotive market. Now, for 2023 the brand has revised the mid-size SUV by introducing the Matte Edition. Prices for the Kushaq Matte Edition range from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Model Manual Transmission Automatic Transmission Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 TSI ₹ 16,19,000 /- ₹ 17,79,000 /- Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 TSI ₹ 18,19,000 /- ₹ 19,39,000 /-

The Kushaq Matte Edition is finished in a unique carbon steel paint finished in matte. Moreover, the OVRMs, door handles, and rear spoiler are finished in glossy black. Furthermore, all the trim pieces, such as the grille, trunk garnish and window surrounds, are in chrome. The Kushaq Matte Edition also features a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless SmartLink – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Skoda Play apps inbuilt.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is the latest in this endeavour, where we are offering an enhanced matte aesthetic for discerning customers, along with distinct styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Škoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition and further build our SUV expertise with superior driving dynamics and safety that comes standard with a Kushaq.”

The Kushaq Matte Edition is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. The transmission options are a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG. This special edition will be limited to 500 units and slots between the flagship Style and the niche Monte Carlo variants.