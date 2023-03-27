Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 12.39 Lakh

Skoda has launched the Kushaq Onyx Edition in India at a price of Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Kushaq Onyx Edition is positioned above the entry-level Active trim instead with the additional Rs 80,000 outlay getting you some extra features along with exterior unique graphics and leatherette upholstery.

Onyx edition gets new design wheel covers and graphics on the doors.

Starting with the exterior, the Onyx Edition gets unique graphics along the doors to help set it apart from the standard model. Like on the base Ambition, the SUV rides of 16-inch steel wheels though it gets new design wheel covers. Rounding out the cosmetic bits is Onyx edition badging on the B-pillars.

Gets the LED headlamps and fog lamps with cornering function from higher variants.

Moving to the cabin, the Onyx Edition gets new ‘Onyx Design’ perforated leatherette seats, Onyx-inscribed floor mats, scuff plates and memory foam cushions. The Kushaq Onyx Edition also gets additional features over the standard Active variant. These include LED headlamps, fog lamps with cornering function, a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger and auto climate control. The other features are in-line with the base Active variants such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, central locking, tyre pressure monitoring, ESC, traction control, driver seat height adjust and more.

Gets leatherette upholstery with fabric inserts and auto climate control.

The Kushaq Onyx Edition is available only with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine option. Additionally buyers can only opt for the variant with a 6-speed manual gearbox.