2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty

The Kushaq and Slavia now offer kit such as a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and more in lower variants.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Slavia, Kushaq get additional features in lower trims
  • Slavia now offered with 3 year warranty cover, Slavia gets 5 year cover
  • Slavia, Kushaq, Kylaq offered with a complimentary one year vehicle maintenance program

Skoda India has updated the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV for 2025, with prices now starting from Rs 10.34 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. As part of the update, Skoda has rejigged the feature lists of both made-in-India models with lower variants now offering additional equipment.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries
 

Skoda Slavia Sportline

Starting with the Slavia, all variants now offer Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity as standard. Additionally, all variants from the Signature trim onwards now pack in kit such as a sunroof, LED headlights with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers and an auto dimming rear view mirror.
 

Moving to the Kushaq, here too, all variants now get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity. The lower mid-spec Onyx trim now offers 16-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels with covers. Moving higher up, the Signature trim now gets features previously only offered in the top trim such as 17-inch alloys, a sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and rear fog lamps.
 

Also read: New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025
 

Skoda Kushaq long term 9

 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km
 

Features aside, Skoda has also enhanced the standard warranty cover for both the Slavia and Kushaq. While the former is now offered with a 3 year or 1 lakh km cover as standard - same as the Kylaq subcompact SUV, the Kushaq is offered with a longer 5 year or 1.25 lakh km cover as standard. Skoda has also said that all customers purchasing the Slavia, Kushaq and Kylaq will now be offered a complimentary one year cover under the firm’s SuperCare vehicle maintenance program. The company, however, has not specified the coverage offered under the one year program.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Slavia sedan# Skoda Kushaq# Cars# Cover Story
