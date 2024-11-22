Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km

I think of the Skoda Kushaq as a special car for three important reasons. Firstly, it was the very first model to be spawned out of VW Group’s MQB A0-IN platform, second - the compact SUV drastically improved Skoda Auto India’s volume game, and third, it was my long-term test car for over 3 months. Now, if you think that makes me biased towards the Kushaq then that’s not the case. I drove the car for over 5000 km and while there were several things I liked, there are a few bad apples here that spoil the experience for you.

But instead of yapping about it for a long time, let me summarise my experience living with the Skoda Kushaq into 6 key points. Basically, these are 3 things I like about this compact SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.

The Likes

Courtesy of the MQB A0-IN platform, the Kushaq comes with a solid build quality, and if it’s important to you then the SUV has also received a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, albeit under the previous norms. The platform has also allowed Skoda to offer the right proportions for this compact SUV. So, be it the size, design, or dimensions, I feel it is perfect for the urban jungle.





The Skoda Kushaq is truly a driver’s car. The seats have great ergonomics, offering good bolstering and support, while the cushioning is also just right. In the higher-spec models, the front seats get power adjustability, and the steering too can be adjusted for both height and reach. So, getting that perfect driving position is easy. Then you have the dynamics, which is very much on point. The SUV handles like a charm, and I ride is also well-balanced.





It offers both, the 1.0-litre TSI, as well as the 1.5-litre TSI engine. Both engines are a gen, and yes, both are turbocharged. But you’ll have to know what you need. If most of your commute is going to be within the city, then the 1.0-litre TSI motor will suffice. However, if you do a mix of city and highway runs, and do some intercity travel as well, the 1.5-litre TSI would be ideal. They are also one of the more powerful options in their respective categories.

The Dislikes

Compared to rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, when it comes to features and creature comforts, the Kushaq feel a bit subpar. You get ventilated seats, but they aren’t too powerful, there is a rear camera, but it lacks clarity, and almost all other cars in the segment offer 360-degree view cameras. Also, unlike the competition, which offers a panoramic sunroof, here you only get a single-pane electric sunroof. The quality of the plastics is also not the best, leading to rattling noises in the long term.





This point is specifically related to the 1.5 TSI engine and will possibly affect only those who love to have a manual gearbox. After the recent update, Skoda no longer offers a manual gearbox option with the Kushaq 1.5 TSI. So, if you are an enthusiast, and the manual version is a priority, then this could be a dealbreaker.





Although both engines offer great fun overall, these aren’t the most fuel-efficient in this segment. Especially if stop-and-go traffic is something that you encounter every day. While Skoda claims a mileage of 18.86 kmpl from the 1.5-litre TSI version, in the real world you can get only up to 9 kmpl in the city and about 14-15 kmpl on the highway. The 1.0-litre TSI version will be slightly more fuel efficient at about 11 kmpl in the city and 16-18 kmpl on the highway.

Conclusion

So yes, these were some of the pros and cons that I felt about the Skoda Kushaq during my long-term testing, and I hope it helps you decide if the Skoda Kushaq is for you or not. However, for me, the pros definitely outweigh the cons here and I think if you are someone looking for a reliable, fun, driver’s car, then the Skoda Kushaq should surely be part of your consideration.

