Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GT
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km

After living with the Skoda Kushaq for 3 months, here are 3 things I like about the SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kushaq has a solid build quality and great performance
  • The Kushaq misses out on some modern features and quality plastic parts
  • The Skoda Kushaq is for someone looking for a reliable, fun, driver’s car

I think of the Skoda Kushaq as a special car for three important reasons. Firstly, it was the very first model to be spawned out of VW Group’s MQB A0-IN platform, second - the compact SUV drastically improved Skoda Auto India’s volume game, and third, it was my long-term test car for over 3 months. Now, if you think that makes me biased towards the Kushaq then that’s not the case. I drove the car for over 5000 km and while there were several things I liked, there are a few bad apples here that spoil the experience for you. 

 

 

But instead of yapping about it for a long time, let me summarise my experience living with the Skoda Kushaq into 6 key points. Basically, these are 3 things I like about this compact SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.

 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

 

Skoda Kushaq long term 5

 

The Likes

 

  1. Courtesy of the MQB A0-IN platform, the Kushaq comes with a solid build quality, and if it’s important to you then the SUV has also received a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, albeit under the previous norms. The platform has also allowed Skoda to offer the right proportions for this compact SUV. So, be it the size, design, or dimensions, I feel it is perfect for the urban jungle. 

    Skoda Kushaq LT
     
  2. The Skoda Kushaq is truly a driver’s car. The seats have great ergonomics, offering good bolstering and support, while the cushioning is also just right. In the higher-spec models, the front seats get power adjustability, and the steering too can be adjusted for both height and reach. So, getting that perfect driving position is easy. Then you have the dynamics, which is very much on point. The SUV handles like a charm, and I ride is also well-balanced.

    Skoda Kushaq long term 3
     
  3. It offers both, the 1.0-litre TSI, as well as the 1.5-litre TSI engine. Both engines are a gen, and yes, both are turbocharged. But you’ll have to know what you need. If most of your commute is going to be within the city, then the 1.0-litre TSI motor will suffice. However, if you do a mix of city and highway runs, and do some intercity travel as well, the 1.5-litre TSI would be ideal. They are also one of the more powerful options in their respective categories.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

 

The Dislikes 

 

  1. Compared to rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, when it comes to features and creature comforts, the Kushaq feel a bit subpar. You get ventilated seats, but they aren’t too powerful, there is a rear camera, but it lacks clarity, and almost all other cars in the segment offer 360-degree view cameras. Also, unlike the competition, which offers a panoramic sunroof, here you only get a single-pane electric sunroof. The quality of the plastics is also not the best, leading to rattling noises in the long term. 

    Skoda Kushaq long term 4
     
  2. This point is specifically related to the 1.5 TSI engine and will possibly affect only those who love to have a manual gearbox. After the recent update, Skoda no longer offers a manual gearbox option with the Kushaq 1.5 TSI. So, if you are an enthusiast, and the manual version is a priority, then this could be a dealbreaker. 

    Skoda Kushaq long term 10
     
  3. Although both engines offer great fun overall, these aren’t the most fuel-efficient in this segment. Especially if stop-and-go traffic is something that you encounter every day. While Skoda claims a mileage of 18.86 kmpl from the 1.5-litre TSI version, in the real world you can get only up to 9 kmpl in the city and about 14-15 kmpl on the highway. The 1.0-litre TSI version will be slightly more fuel efficient at about 11 kmpl in the city and 16-18 kmpl on the highway. 

 

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds

Skoda Kushaq long term 11

Conclusion

 

So yes, these were some of the pros and cons that I felt about the Skoda Kushaq during my long-term testing, and I hope it helps you decide if the Skoda Kushaq is for you or not. However, for me, the pros definitely outweigh the cons here and I think if you are someone looking for a reliable, fun, driver’s car, then the Skoda Kushaq should surely be part of your consideration.

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia

# Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review# Kushaq Long Term Review# Kushaq Review# 2024 Skoda Kushaq# SUV# Compact SUV# Family# Car Reviews# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W465) packs in the same 4.0-litre V8 biturbo but now gets mild-hybrid tech and a range of features offered for the first time.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!
  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
  • The new Honda Amaze will be the third-generation model. The second-gen Amaze was launched in 2018.
    Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4
  • The Skoda Kylaq will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

Latest News

  • After living with the Skoda Kushaq for 3 months, here are 3 things I like about the SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.
    Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km
  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart
  • The Nexon EV has received a new top variant with marginally more power, a larger battery, a longer range and a few new features. But is it worth the premium?
    Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
  • The best-selling sub-4m sedan’s all-new generation promises a more desirous package of features, more practicality and even a 5-star safety rating.
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect
  • The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W465) packs in the same 4.0-litre V8 biturbo but now gets mild-hybrid tech and a range of features offered for the first time.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!
  • Is the Bajaj Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, a game changer in the commuter motorcycle segment? And will it be able to offer a far more superior alternative to the Hero Splendor, the reigning king of the commuter segment?
    CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review
  • The BYD eMAX 7 is the facelifted version of the E6 electric MPV. It's much more premium now, more feature-packed and priced well. But should you consider it?
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Review: Practical, Yet Premium!
  • Bang in the middle of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift CNG in the market which promises a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg. How close is that to real-world fuel efficiency? We find out.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Review: Hot Hatch Goes Easy On The Pocket
  • If you’re looking for a set of steel-belted radial tyres for your sub-500 cc sportbike, Reise Mot now offers its new traceRad tyres, which are easy to recommend!
    Reise traceRad Radial Tyres First Ride Review

Research More on Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq
8.0

Skoda Kushaq

Starts at ₹ 10.89 - 18.79 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kushaq Specifications
View Kushaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved