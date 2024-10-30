New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds

Over a year since the global premiere of the second-generation Kodiaq, Skoda has unveiled the Kodiaq RS SUV for the global market. In line with the ‘RS’ badge, the SUV gets a more powerful version of the 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine offered with the standard Kodiaq. Aside from being more powerful, the RS also gains a range of sportier details over the standard Kodiaq.

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI



The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine that churns out 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Power is directed to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV has a top speed of 231 kmph, and can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 6.3 seconds. The vehicle comes with adaptive dampers, and has a wide range of modes for suspension and handling such as Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow.

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive: Honey I Shrunk the Kushaq



The Skoda Kodiaq RS gets a range of blacked-out body parts

On the cosmetic front, the Kodiaq RS retains the same basic design of its standard counterpart, while gaining a range of sportier styling cues such as the blacked out radiator grille, exterior mirror caps, the upper part of the window frames, and the roof rails. The SUV is now offered with an illuminated grille as standard. The Kodiaq RS gets 20-inch rims as standard, along with red brake calipers. The SUV can be had in eight colour schemes.

The SUV gets a 13-inch infotainment display and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the interior layout of the standard Kodiaq has been retained although it now features an all-black colour scheme with contrast red stitching. The interior of the vehicle can be had in two trims- RS Suedia (Suedia microfiber+Leatherette seats) and RS Suite (Leather seats). A 13-inch infotainment display sits atop the dashboard, and the vehicle also gets a 10-inch digital instrument cluster as standard.

Also Read: Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560 km Of Range



The Kodiaq RS can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 6.3 seconds

Skoda currently retails the first-generation Kodiaq in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), although the company is expected to discontinue the model in the coming months. While the second generation Kodiaq will be launched in India by mid-2025, the Kodiaq RS remains an unlikely proposition for the Indian market.









