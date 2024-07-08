New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI

If you’re among those waiting for the launch of the new Skoda Kodiaq, you will have to wait some more. Skoda India will launch the second-generation Kodiaq by the middle of 2025, but only after stocks of the first-gen SUV – first launched here a full seven years ago – are exhausted. In conversation with carandbike, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, confirmed the all-new SUV’s launch is still some time away, and that there will be a gap of a few months between the phasing out of the first-gen model and the launch of the second-gen SUV.

Also Read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

The launch of the new Kodiaq may take anywhere between three to six months after the first-gen model is sold out, Janeba told carandbike, but went on to add the company may consider bringing forward the launch of the second-gen SUV – which will continue to be locally assembled, at the company’s plant in Maharashtra – if it is able to clear inventory sooner. And in a bid to expedite sales of the outgoing generation, the carmaker has extended a week-long ‘7 per cent advantage’ scheme, which bundles a scheduled maintenance package along with extended warranty (4 + 1 years) for a discounted price of Rs 67,965.

Current-gen Kodiaq is likely to be on sale in India till the end of 2024.

“[The timing of the launch] depends on how successful we are in the seven days [of the scheme]. If we can sell 600 cars, in that period – we have sold 150 in a single day previously – then we can be much faster; if we finish [first-gen stock] by October, then we can try to bring forward the launch”, Janeba told carandbike.

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained

The Kodiaq, even in its second generation, will be launched as a petrol-only offering, with Janeba confirming the SUV will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and is likely to be paired with a DSG automatic, like before.

Twin-screen layout continues in the new generation Kodiaq; ‘Smart Dials’ debut.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance.

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere

Skoda claims the newest three-row SUV offers more headroom for passengers in the last row, and even with all three rows up, the new Kodiaq will have 340 litres of luggage space, which is 70 litres more than before.



When the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year, expect prices to comfortably breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).