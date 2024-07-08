Login
New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI

Launched in India seven years ago, the first-gen Skoda Kodiaq will soldier on for a few more months before the second-generation SUV arrives next year.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New-generation Skoda Kodiaq set to be launched in India in FY2025-26.
  • Flagship SUV will continue to be locally assembled in Maharashtra.
  • At launch, the new Kodiaq will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

If you’re among those waiting for the launch of the new Skoda Kodiaq, you will have to wait some more. Skoda India will launch the second-generation Kodiaq by the middle of 2025, but only after stocks of the first-gen SUV – first launched here a full seven years ago – are exhausted. In conversation with carandbike, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, confirmed the all-new SUV’s launch is still some time away, and that there will be a gap of a few months between the phasing out of the first-gen model and the launch of the second-gen SUV.

 

Also Read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

 

The launch of the new Kodiaq may take anywhere between three to six months after the first-gen model is sold out, Janeba told carandbike, but went on to add the company may consider bringing forward the launch of the second-gen SUV – which will continue to be locally assembled, at the company’s plant in Maharashtra – if it is able to clear inventory sooner. And in a bid to expedite sales of the outgoing generation, the carmaker has extended a week-long ‘7 per cent advantage’ scheme, which bundles a scheduled maintenance package along with extended warranty (4 + 1 years) for a discounted price of Rs 67,965.

 

SKODA KODIAQ 2022 08 09 T12 48 47 166 Z

Current-gen Kodiaq is likely to be on sale in India till the end of 2024.

 

“[The timing of the launch] depends on how successful we are in the seven days [of the scheme]. If we can sell 600 cars, in that period – we have sold 150 in a single day previously – then we can be much faster; if we finish [first-gen stock] by October, then we can try to bring forward the launch”, Janeba told carandbike.

 

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained 

 

The Kodiaq, even in its second generation, will be launched as a petrol-only offering, with Janeba confirming the SUV will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and is likely to be paired with a DSG automatic, like before.

 

new skoda kodiaq india launch slated for mid 2025 petr janeba confirms carandbike 2

Twin-screen layout continues in the new generation Kodiaq; ‘Smart Dials’ debut.

 

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere

 

Skoda claims the newest three-row SUV offers more headroom for passengers in the last row, and even with all three rows up, the new Kodiaq will have 340 litres of luggage space, which is 70 litres more than before.


When the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year, expect prices to comfortably breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Kodiaq# Skoda Kodiaq SUV# New Skoda Kodiaq# New Skoda Kodiaq India launch# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs
