2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on June 21, 2024
Highlights
- The Kushaq is available in five trim levels.
- Active, Ambition, and Style trims have been replaced by Classic, Signature, and Prestige.
- Prices for the model range between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda India recently revised the variant lineup of its Kushaq and Slavia models, along with a considerable reduction in their prices, respectively. The Skoda Kushaq model range now starts with the Classic trim at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.79 lakh for the Prestige trim (all prices, ex-showroom).
The erstwhile trim levels comprising Active, Ambition, and Style have been replaced by Classic, Signature, and Prestige. The Onyx and Monte Carlo editions are also still available. Let us take a closer look at the renamed variant lineup of the Kushaq along with revised prices, which Skoda says will be valid for a limited period.
Skoda Kushaq: Classic
Engine: 1.0-litre TSI
Transmission: MT
Price: Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
|16-inch Lhotse steel wheels (15-inch for spare wheel)
|Body coloured door handles
|Black roof rail (load capacity 50kg)
|Tailgate spoiler
|Piano Black Fender Garnish
|Halogen headlamps with DRLs
|LED Tail lamps
|LED Reading Lamps - Front & Rear
|Anti-glare ORVMs
|ESC, EDS, TCS (Braking & Stabilizing Systems)
|6 Airbags
|Three-point seat belts for all occupants
|Auto start/stop function
|TPMS
|ISOFIX for rear seats
|Engine immobiliser
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|Tilt and telescopic steering adjust
|Black fabric woven seats
|7.0-inch touchscreen Infotainment system
|3.5-inch MID
|Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|6 Speakers
|Manual A/C controls
|Adjustable dual rear A/C vents
|Power windows for all doors with master control for driver
|Dead pedal
|12V power socket (front)
|Remote key
Skoda Kushaq: Onyx
Engine: 1.0-litre TSI
Transmission: MT/AT
Price: Rs 12.89 lakh - Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
|16-inch Tecton steel wheels
|Onyx badge on B-pillar
|LED headlamps with LED DRLs
|Front fog lamps
|Rear wiper & Defogger
|HHC (Hill Hold Control)
|Leatherette steering wheel
|Paddle shifters (AT only)
|Automatic climate control with touch panels
Skoda Kushaq: Signature
Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI
Transmission: MT/AT/DSG
Price: Rs 14.19 lakh - Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
|16-inch Grus alloy wheels
|Silver roof rails
|Silver front and rear diffuser
|Shark fin antenna
|Electrically foldable ORVMs
|Dashboard with painted insert
|Chrome interior door handles
|Front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription
|Ambient lighting
|60:40 split folding rear seats
|Rear centre armrest
|Dual-tone fabric seat covers
|10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|One-touch up/down window (driver)
|Cruise control
|Rearview camera with guidelines
|2 USB sockets (front & rear)
|Cup holders
|Cooled glovebox
|Rear parcel shelf
|Sunglass holder
Skoda Kushaq: Monte Carlo
Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI
Transmission: MT/AT/DSG
Price: Rs 15.59 lakh - Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels
(16-inch spare wheel)
Body-coloured door handles with
dark chrome accents
|Dual-tone tailgate spoiler
|Monte Carlo fender garnish
|Glossy black grille and ORVMs
|Glossy black trunk garnish
Red Front Brake Calipers
(Available only for 1.5 TSI)
|Monte Carlo Inscribed Front Scuff plates
|Auto headlamps and split LED Tail lamps
|Rear Foglamps
|Footwell Illumination
|Rain sensing wipers
|dual-tone interior
|Red ambient lighting
|Auto-dimming IRVM
|Ventilated front seats
|Electric seats (front)
|Red and black Rear leatherette seats
|Red stitches for doors, armrest, steering wheel
|Powered sunroof
|10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system
With Skoda Play Apps & Red theme
|8-inch digital instrument cluster
|Subwoofer
|In-car connectivity feature
|Wireless charging
|Anti-theft alarm
Skoda Kushaq: Prestige
Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI
Transmission: MT/AT/DSG
Price: Rs 16.09 lakh - Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
|17-inch Vega alloy wheels
Body-coloured door handles with
chrome accents
|Window and trunk chrome garnish
|Chrome dashboard line
|Ventilated front seats (black)
|Black leatherette rear seats