2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained

Skoda India recently revised the variant lineup of its Kushaq and Slavia models, along with a considerable reduction in their prices, respectively. The Skoda Kushaq model range now starts with the Classic trim at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.79 lakh for the Prestige trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

The erstwhile trim levels comprising Active, Ambition, and Style have been replaced by Classic, Signature, and Prestige. The Onyx and Monte Carlo editions are also still available. Let us take a closer look at the renamed variant lineup of the Kushaq along with revised prices, which Skoda says will be valid for a limited period.

Skoda Kushaq: Classic

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

16-inch Lhotse steel wheels (15-inch for spare wheel) Body coloured door handles Black roof rail (load capacity 50kg) Tailgate spoiler Piano Black Fender Garnish Halogen headlamps with DRLs LED Tail lamps LED Reading Lamps - Front & Rear Anti-glare ORVMs ESC, EDS, TCS (Braking & Stabilizing Systems) 6 Airbags Three-point seat belts for all occupants Auto start/stop function TPMS ISOFIX for rear seats Engine immobiliser Height-adjustable driver seat Tilt and telescopic steering adjust Black fabric woven seats 7.0-inch touchscreen Infotainment system 3.5-inch MID Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 6 Speakers Manual A/C controls Adjustable dual rear A/C vents Power windows for all doors with master control for driver Dead pedal 12V power socket (front) Remote key

Skoda Kushaq: Onyx

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI

Transmission: MT/AT

Price: Rs 12.89 lakh - Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

16-inch Tecton steel wheels Onyx badge on B-pillar LED headlamps with LED DRLs Front fog lamps Rear wiper & Defogger HHC (Hill Hold Control) Leatherette steering wheel Paddle shifters (AT only) Automatic climate control with touch panels

Skoda Kushaq: Signature

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 14.19 lakh - Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

16-inch Grus alloy wheels Silver roof rails Silver front and rear diffuser Shark fin antenna Electrically foldable ORVMs Dashboard with painted insert Chrome interior door handles Front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription Ambient lighting 60:40 split folding rear seats Rear centre armrest Dual-tone fabric seat covers 10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto One-touch up/down window (driver) Cruise control Rearview camera with guidelines 2 USB sockets (front & rear) Cup holders Cooled glovebox Rear parcel shelf Sunglass holder

Skoda Kushaq: Monte Carlo

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 15.59 lakh - Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels (16-inch spare wheel) Body-coloured door handles with dark chrome accents Dual-tone tailgate spoiler Monte Carlo fender garnish Glossy black grille and ORVMs Glossy black trunk garnish Red Front Brake Calipers (Available only for 1.5 TSI) Monte Carlo Inscribed Front Scuff plates Auto headlamps and split LED Tail lamps Rear Foglamps Footwell Illumination Rain sensing wipers dual-tone interior Red ambient lighting Auto-dimming IRVM Ventilated front seats Electric seats (front) Red and black Rear leatherette seats Red stitches for doors, armrest, steering wheel Powered sunroof 10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system

With Skoda Play Apps & Red theme 8-inch digital instrument cluster Subwoofer In-car connectivity feature Wireless charging Anti-theft alarm

Skoda Kushaq: Prestige

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 16.09 lakh - Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)