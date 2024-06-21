Login
2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained

Skoda recently renamed the variants of the Kushaq and also revised the prices of the compact SUV. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Kushaq is available in five trim levels.
  • Active, Ambition, and Style trims have been replaced by Classic, Signature, and Prestige.
  • Prices for the model range between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda India recently revised the variant lineup of its Kushaq and Slavia models, along with a considerable reduction in their prices, respectively. The Skoda Kushaq model range now starts with the Classic trim at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.79 lakh for the Prestige trim (all prices, ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

 

Skoda Kushaq Onyx 2

 

The erstwhile trim levels comprising Active, Ambition, and Style have been replaced by Classic, Signature, and Prestige. The Onyx and Monte Carlo editions are also still available. Let us take a closer look at the renamed variant lineup of the Kushaq along with revised prices, which Skoda says will be valid for a limited period. 

 

Skoda Kushaq: Classic 

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI 

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

16-inch Lhotse steel wheels (15-inch for spare wheel)
Body coloured door handles 
Black roof rail (load capacity 50kg)
Tailgate spoiler
Piano Black Fender Garnish
Halogen headlamps with DRLs
LED Tail lamps
LED Reading Lamps - Front & Rear
Anti-glare ORVMs
ESC, EDS, TCS (Braking & Stabilizing Systems)
6 Airbags
Three-point seat belts for all occupants
Auto start/stop function
TPMS
ISOFIX for rear seats
Engine immobiliser
Height-adjustable driver seat
Tilt and telescopic steering adjust
Black fabric woven seats
7.0-inch touchscreen Infotainment system 
3.5-inch MID
Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
6 Speakers
Manual A/C controls 
Adjustable dual rear A/C vents
Power windows for all doors with master control for driver
Dead pedal 
12V power socket (front)
Remote key

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed

 

Skoda Kushaq

 

Skoda Kushaq: Onyx

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT

Price: Rs 12.89 lakh - Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

16-inch Tecton steel wheels
Onyx badge on B-pillar
LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Front fog lamps
Rear wiper & Defogger
HHC (Hill Hold Control)
Leatherette steering wheel 
Paddle shifters (AT only) 
Automatic climate control with touch panels 

 

qbtsp9qg skoda kushaq interior 625x300 18 March 21

Skoda Kushaq: Signature 

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 14.19 lakh - Rs 16.89 lakh  (ex-showroom)

 

16-inch Grus alloy wheels 
Silver roof rails 
Silver front and rear diffuser
Shark fin antenna
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Dashboard with painted insert
Chrome interior door handles 
Front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription
Ambient lighting
60:40 split folding rear seats
Rear centre armrest
Dual-tone fabric seat covers
10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
One-touch up/down window (driver)
Cruise control
Rearview camera with guidelines
2 USB sockets (front & rear)
Cup holders
Cooled glovebox 
Rear parcel shelf
Sunglass holder

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh

 

Skoda Kushaq Monte karlo

 

Skoda Kushaq: Monte Carlo

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 15.59 lakh - Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels

 (16-inch spare wheel)

Body-coloured door handles with 

dark chrome accents

Dual-tone tailgate spoiler
Monte Carlo fender garnish
Glossy black grille and ORVMs
Glossy black trunk garnish

Red Front Brake Calipers

(Available only for 1.5 TSI)

Monte Carlo Inscribed Front Scuff plates
Auto headlamps and split LED Tail lamps
Rear Foglamps
Footwell Illumination
Rain sensing wipers
dual-tone interior
Red ambient lighting
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats 
Electric seats (front)
Red and black Rear leatherette seats
Red stitches for doors, armrest, steering wheel
Powered sunroof
10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system
With Skoda Play Apps & Red theme
8-inch digital instrument cluster
Subwoofer
In-car connectivity feature
Wireless charging
Anti-theft alarm

 

Skoda Kushaq: Prestige 

Engine options: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 16.09 lakh - Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

17-inch Vega alloy wheels 

Body-coloured door handles with 

chrome accents

Window and trunk chrome garnish
Chrome dashboard line
Ventilated front seats (black)
Black leatherette rear seats

 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV# Skoda Kushaq SUV# Skoda Kushaq variants# Kushaq# Kushaq SUV# Skoda cars news# Skoda cars# cars# Cars# Cover Story
