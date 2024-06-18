Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed

Skoda India has slashed prices of the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV, in addition to renaming their variants. After the price reduction, the Slavia now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh, down from Rs 11.63 lakh, while the Kushaq can now be had for as low as Rs 10.89 lakh, over Rs 1 lakh lower than its previous starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Skoda however, also mentioned the price reduction will only be applicable for a limited amount of time, although it hasn’t outlined the timeframe for this price drop. In its statement, Skoda said this move is aimed at making the brand more accessible to a wider set of customers. Here is the new pricing:

Kushaq Price INR in lakh (ex-showroom) 1.0 MT 1.0 AT 1.5 MT 1.5 AT Classic ₹ 10.89 lakh - - - Onyx ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 13.49 lakh - - Signature ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 15.69 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh Monte Carlo ₹ 15.59 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh Prestige ₹ 16.09 lakh ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh Slavia Price INR (Ex-showroom) 1.0 MT 1.0 AT 1.5 MT 1.5 AT Classic ₹ 10.69 lakh - - - Signature ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.09 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh Prestige ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh ₹ 18.69 lakh

Additionally, the brand also announced the renaming of both vehicles’ variants. Earlier called Active, Ambition and Style, the variants are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige. The Kushaq will continue to have an Onyx variant and a Monte Carlo variant in its lineup in addition to the previously mentioned variants.

The variants of the Kushaq and Slavia have been renamed

Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with the option of two turbo petrol engines - a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI and a four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI. The former makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor offers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and while the 1.0 TSI gets the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, the latter offers a 7-speed DSG automatic.