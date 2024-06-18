Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed

Skoda has renamed the Kushaq and Slavia’s variants, which are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda has lowered the prices of the Kushaq and Slavia.
  • Slavia now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh while the Kushaq now starts at Rs 10.89 lakh.
  • Variants renamed to Classic, Signature and Prestige.

Skoda India has slashed prices of the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV, in addition to renaming their variants. After the price reduction, the Slavia now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh, down from Rs 11.63 lakh, while the Kushaq can now be had for as low as Rs 10.89 lakh, over Rs 1 lakh lower than its previous starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Skoda however, also mentioned the price reduction will only be applicable for a limited amount of time, although it hasn’t outlined the timeframe for this price drop. In its statement, Skoda said this move is aimed at making the brand more accessible to a wider set of customers. Here is the new pricing:

 

KushaqPrice INR in lakh (ex-showroom)
1.0 MT1.0 AT1.5 MT1.5 AT
Classic ₹    10.89 lakh  -  -  - 
Onyx ₹    12.89 lakh  ₹   13.49 lakh -  - 
Signature ₹    14.19 lakh  ₹  15.29 lakh ₹  15.69 lakh ₹  16.89 lakh 
Monte Carlo ₹    15.59 lakh  ₹  16.69 lakh ₹  17.09 lakh ₹  18.29 lakh
Prestige ₹    16.09 lakh  ₹  17.19 lakh  ₹  17.59 lakh ₹  18.79 lakh
SlaviaPrice INR (Ex-showroom)
1.0 MT1.0 AT1.5 MT1.5 AT
Classic ₹  10.69 lakh  -  -  - 
Signature ₹  13.99 lakh ₹  15.09 lakh  ₹  15.49 lakh ₹  16.69 lakh 
Prestige ₹  15.99 lakh ₹  17.09 lakh  ₹  17.49 lakh ₹  18.69 lakh 

 

Additionally, the brand also announced the renaming of both vehicles’ variants. Earlier called Active, Ambition and Style, the variants are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige. The Kushaq will continue to have an Onyx variant and a Monte Carlo variant in its lineup in addition to the previously mentioned variants.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

The variants of the Kushaq and Slavia have been renamed

 

Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with the option of two turbo petrol engines - a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI and a four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI. The former makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor offers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and while the 1.0 TSI gets the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, the latter offers a 7-speed DSG automatic.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Slavia sedan# Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV# Skoda Kushaq Price Cut# Skoda Slavia Price Cut# Skoda Discounts# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Onyx Edition is now the most affordable automatic variant of the Skoda SUV.
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
  • This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at its plant in Chakan
    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
  • The service camp offers a range of benefits including complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection, discounts on extending warranties and more.
    Skoda, Volkswagen, And Renault Introduce Nation-wide Summer Camp In India
  • Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now offer six airbags as standard. The models have also become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000.
    Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard

Latest News

  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India
  • The new Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units
  • Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously and is expected to reveal more details in the coming months
    Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied
  • The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
    All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut
  • Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
    Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
  • The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25
  • The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
    Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
  • The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far.
    Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet
  • Once a promising rival to Tesla, EV maker Fisker has filed for bankruptcy in the US with assets worth about $1 billion and liabilities worth $500 million.
    American EV Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy
  • Skoda has renamed the Kushaq and Slavia’s variants, which are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed

Popular Skoda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved