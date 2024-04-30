Login
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now offer six airbags as standard. The models have also become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • All variants of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia now get 6 airbags
  • The Active and Ambitions trims were earlier offered with dual front airbags
  • The models are now more expensive by up to Rs. 35,000

Skoda Auto India will now be offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Earlier only the top-spec Style variants of the compact SUV and sedan used to come with six airbags, while all lower trims featured only dual front airbags. Compared to the 2023 model year Kushaq and Slavia, prices for the MY 2024 Kushaq and Slavia have also gone up. While the entry-level Active trims have become dearer by Rs. 10,000, the mid-spec Ambition models are now more expensive by Rs. 35,000. Prices for the top-spec Style variants remain unchanged. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option

 

Speaking on the upgrades, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Safety has always been intrinsic to the Skoda DNA. We were the first brand to score a full 5 stars for adults and children under the Global NCAP tests. Our emphasis on safety embodies our Human Touch approach and underscores our focus on being a family brand. We always offered frontal airbags in our base variants and six in our higher variants, each as safe as the other. As part of our MY24 updates, we now offer six airbags across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. We are always listening to our customers and shall continue to provide relevant upgrades and significant product actions within our product portfolio and our variant line-up.”

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint

 

 

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia already hold a 5-star crash safety rating from the Global NCAP. And since the NCAP only tests the base variant of the cars, the rating applies to the entire range. So, Skoda offering six airbags as standard is certainly a good initiative, and even though it’s not too big, you will have to pay a premium. It’s also highly likely the company’s sister brand Volkswagen India will also follow suit with the Taigun and Virtus. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

 

 

As for the rival, right now the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer six airbags as standard across the variant line-up. At the same time, in the sedan space, it’s the Hyundai Verna that gets six airbags as standard. Last year, top-of-the-line variants in both the Kushaq and Slavia also saw the introduction of features like electric seats for the driver and co-driver, which is a segment-first, and an illuminated footwell area. 

 

 

Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with the option of two turbo petrol engines - a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI and a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI. The former makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor offers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and while the 1.0 TSI gets the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, the latter offers a 7-speed DSG automatic. 

 

Right now, the Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 19.79 lakh, at the same time, the Slavia is priced between Rs. 11.63 lakh and Rs. 18.83 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

 

Skoda KushaqPrice (ex-showroom)
Active1.0 TSIRs. 11.99 lakh
1.0 TSI ONYXRs. 12.89 lakh
Ambition1.0 TSI Rs. 14.54 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs. 15.84 lakh
Style1.0 TSI Rs. 16.59 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs. 17.89 lakh
1.5 TSI Rs. 18.39 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGRs. 19.79 lakh
Skoda SlaviaPrice (ex-showroom)
Active1.0 TSIRs. 11.63 lakh
Ambition1.0 TSIRs. 13.78 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs. 15.08 lakh
Style1.0 TSI Rs. 15.63 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs. 16.93 lakh
1.5 TSI Rs. 17.43 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGRs. 18.83 lakh
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq
8.0

Skoda Kushaq

Starts at ₹ 11.89 - 19.79 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kushaq Specifications
View Kushaq Features

The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and will reach customers starting the second half of May.
Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range
The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause
The XUV 3XO – which is available with three engine options – is effectively a heavily updated XUV300 with a new face and tail section, as well as a fully overhauled interior.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option
Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
Official pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Electric have been revealed as the SUV undergoes testing in extreme cold and hot weather conditions in various parts of the world.
Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability
