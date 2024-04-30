Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard

Skoda Auto India will now be offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Earlier only the top-spec Style variants of the compact SUV and sedan used to come with six airbags, while all lower trims featured only dual front airbags. Compared to the 2023 model year Kushaq and Slavia, prices for the MY 2024 Kushaq and Slavia have also gone up. While the entry-level Active trims have become dearer by Rs. 10,000, the mid-spec Ambition models are now more expensive by Rs. 35,000. Prices for the top-spec Style variants remain unchanged.

Speaking on the upgrades, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Safety has always been intrinsic to the Skoda DNA. We were the first brand to score a full 5 stars for adults and children under the Global NCAP tests. Our emphasis on safety embodies our Human Touch approach and underscores our focus on being a family brand. We always offered frontal airbags in our base variants and six in our higher variants, each as safe as the other. As part of our MY24 updates, we now offer six airbags across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. We are always listening to our customers and shall continue to provide relevant upgrades and significant product actions within our product portfolio and our variant line-up.”

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia already hold a 5-star crash safety rating from the Global NCAP. And since the NCAP only tests the base variant of the cars, the rating applies to the entire range. So, Skoda offering six airbags as standard is certainly a good initiative, and even though it’s not too big, you will have to pay a premium. It’s also highly likely the company’s sister brand Volkswagen India will also follow suit with the Taigun and Virtus.

As for the rival, right now the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer six airbags as standard across the variant line-up. At the same time, in the sedan space, it’s the Hyundai Verna that gets six airbags as standard. Last year, top-of-the-line variants in both the Kushaq and Slavia also saw the introduction of features like electric seats for the driver and co-driver, which is a segment-first, and an illuminated footwell area.

Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with the option of two turbo petrol engines - a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI and a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI. The former makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor offers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and while the 1.0 TSI gets the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, the latter offers a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Right now, the Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 19.79 lakh, at the same time, the Slavia is priced between Rs. 11.63 lakh and Rs. 18.83 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).