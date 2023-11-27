Login

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

Published on November 27, 2023

  • Both Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition models come with only the 1.5-litre TSI engine
  • Will be positioned above the top-end Style variant
  • Will be sold in limited numbers

Skoda Auto India has introduced yet another special edition for the Kushaq and Slavia models. Called the Elegance Edition, both cars will only be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI engine, however, customers will have the option to choose either the manual or the DSG automatic version. While the Kushaq Elegance Edition is priced at Rs. 18.31 lakh (MT) and Rs. 19.51 lakh (DSG), the Slavia Elegance Edition is priced at Rs. 17.52 lakh (MT) and Rs. 18.92 lakh (DSG) - (All prices are ex-showroom India). Skoda will be selling the cars in limited numbers.

 

 

Talking about the new products, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Elegance Edition of the Kushaq and Slavia will be launched as a limited offering. There has been a strong demand for a classic black colour on the Kushaq and Slavia. All our product actions are based on the evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach. The aesthetics, body colour and cosmetic aspect of the new, Elegance editions will appeal to customers with a keen design sense while continuing to offer immense value and price of ownership.”

 

Visually, the Elegance Edition of both models come in a new deep black shade, along with a chrome lower door garnish, and the Elegance lettering on the B-pillar. The Slavia additionally gets a chrome garnish on the trunk and new scuff plates. The Kushaq gets 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels, while the Slavia gets 16-inch Ving alloy wheels. The grille too comes with heavy chrome accents.

 

Both models will also come with puddle lamps with logo projection, while the cabin gets the ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel, and aluminium pedals. The car will also come with textile floor mats, ‘Elegance’ branded cushions, seat-belt cushions and neck rest. The Elegance edition models will also come with 6 speakers + subwoofer.
 

Recently, Skoda also updated the top-spec Kushaq and Slavia with features like power-adjustable seats for driver and co-driver, an illuminated footwell area and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features will be offered with the Elegance Edition models.

