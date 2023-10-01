Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
01-Oct-23 06:08 PM IST
Highlights
- Kushaq, Slavia get festive period starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Style variants get powered front seats, footwell lighting and a subwoofer
- New Slavia Matte Edition to be available for limited period
Skoda India has updated the top variants of the Kushaq and Slavia with new features. The carmaker has also announced a limited-run Matte Edition of the Slavia as well as special prices for both its made-in-India models that will be applicable for a limited period.
Also read: Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Going forward, Skoda has added new features to the top Style variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. Both models now get powered driver and front passenger seats, illuminated footwells and a subwoofer mounted in the boot. The feature enrichment also extends to the Kushaq Monte Carlo though it misses out on the subwoofer. Skoda however has not revealed if there is any change in pricing post the feature update.
Top-spec Slavia and Kushaq Style now get electric adjust driver & front passenger seat and a subwoofer in the boot.
Also read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Joining the line-up for a limited period is a new Slavia Matte Edition. The limited edition sedan features a matte-finish Carbon Steel paint scheme with gloss black accents to bits such as the door handles and wing mirrors. The Matte Edition will be available with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines and with manual and automatic gearbox options. Prices for the Matte Edition are currently under wraps.
Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
Kushaq Monte Carlo also gets the new features from the Style variants except for the subwoofer.
The carmaker has also announced special festive pricing for both its made-in-India models which are now priced from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard prices for the Slavia and Kushaq start from Rs 11.39 lakh and 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Also Read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers
Skoda last month introduced new Ambition Plus and Onyx Plus variants for the Slavia and Kushaq respectively.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-8514 second ago
The Slavia and Kushaq both receive feature updates along with special prices for the festive period.
-8007 second ago
The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.
-1716 second ago
Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.
1 hour ago
The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent
2 hours ago
Stellantis has also announced a managerial change for India with Ashwani Muppasani to take over as the new COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.
4 hours ago
Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.
This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.
1 day ago
Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
1 day ago
This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal
-1716 second ago
Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.
This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures
1 day ago
Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
1 day ago
The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12
1 day ago
Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.