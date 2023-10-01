Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced

Skoda India has updated the top variants of the Kushaq and Slavia with new features. The carmaker has also announced a limited-run Matte Edition of the Slavia as well as special prices for both its made-in-India models that will be applicable for a limited period.

Going forward, Skoda has added new features to the top Style variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. Both models now get powered driver and front passenger seats, illuminated footwells and a subwoofer mounted in the boot. The feature enrichment also extends to the Kushaq Monte Carlo though it misses out on the subwoofer. Skoda however has not revealed if there is any change in pricing post the feature update.

Top-spec Slavia and Kushaq Style now get electric adjust driver & front passenger seat and a subwoofer in the boot.

Joining the line-up for a limited period is a new Slavia Matte Edition. The limited edition sedan features a matte-finish Carbon Steel paint scheme with gloss black accents to bits such as the door handles and wing mirrors. The Matte Edition will be available with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines and with manual and automatic gearbox options. Prices for the Matte Edition are currently under wraps.

Kushaq Monte Carlo also gets the new features from the Style variants except for the subwoofer.

The carmaker has also announced special festive pricing for both its made-in-India models which are now priced from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard prices for the Slavia and Kushaq start from Rs 11.39 lakh and 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Skoda last month introduced new Ambition Plus and Onyx Plus variants for the Slavia and Kushaq respectively.