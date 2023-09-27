Login

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

27-Sep-23 03:56 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Second-gen Kodiaq gets evolutionary design
  • Will get petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains
  • Will enter production in early 2024

The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq will make its global debut on October 4, 2023. The Czech carmaker revealed the date for the SUV after a lengthy teaser campaign that saw it reveal technical details, images of test mules and the production-spec interior. The date announcement was accompanied by design sketches of the SUV that provided a clearer look at the design.

 

Also read: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Teased; Specs Revealed
 

As was evident with the test mules, the second-gen Kodiaq follows an evolutionary exterior design. Elements such as the sleek headlamps and high-set fog lamps flanking the Skoda ‘Butterfly’ grille, and contoured bonnet are all familiar elements carried over from the current SUV. Down the sides too the changes are not very apparent though a closer look suggests a softer shoulder line as well as a revised window line. At the rear, the second-gen Kodiaq gets new C-shaped tail lights with a light bar element running the width of the tailgate under the Skoda badging.

 

Skoda has previously said that the new Kodiaq will be 61 mm longer than its predecessor though width, height and wheelbase will remain unchanged.

 

Also read: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut
 

The cabin is a more noticeable departure from the first-gen SUV with a more minimalist theme and greater digitization. The dashboard features an all-new design with extensive use of soft-touch material in the centre section and houses a new 12.9-inch central touchscreen. Another unique touch is the three dials low on the centre console each housing small 1.25-inch displays in the centre that control various infotainment and air-con functions. The second-gen SUV will also be offered in five and seven-seat configurations.

 

On the engine front, Skoda has confirmed the Kodiaq will be offered with a range of powertrains ranging from standard petrol and diesel to mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrids. The petrol range will start with a 1.5-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid unit good for 148 bhp. Also offered will be a 2.0-litre TSI mill developing 261 bhp and featuring four-wheel drive.

 

Also read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers
 

On the diesel front, buyers will be able to choose from a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune – 148 bhp in two-wheel drive models and 190 bhp on the 4x4.

 

The PHEV powertrain meanwhile will feature a 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with an electric motor to develop a combined 201 bhp. The e-motor will draw power from a 25.7 kWh battery pack giving the SUV a 100 km EV-only range. All engines will be offered with dual-clutch automatic gearboxes as standard.

 

Also read: Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
 

The Kodiaq will enter production globally in early 2024. The SUV’s debut will be followed up with the debut of the new Superb sedan later in the year.

