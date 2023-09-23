Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
23-Sep-23 12:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Skoda begins operations in Vietnam in partnership with Thanh Cong Group.
- Kodiaq and Karoq imports underway; Octavia, Superb and Enyaq to follow.
- India-made Kushaq to be introduced as a locally-assembled model later in 2024.
With an aim to become the leading European carmaker in the country, Skoda has now officially entered the Vietnamese car market with the launch of two SUVs. carandbike is one of two Indian media outlets that were present at the event that featured key figures from Skoda's distribution and production partner in Vietnam, Thanh Cong Group (TC Group), where Skoda introduced the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs, both of which are being shipped into Vietnam as full imports. This is the first step in Skoda’s plans for Vietnam, which include setting up 30 sales outlets and clocking sales of over 40,000 units a year by 2030.
Also Read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers
Both the Karoq and Kodiaq that will be sold in India are being produced at Skoda’s Kvasiny plant, and shipping them to Vietnam takes a little over six weeks. Attracting 49 per cent custom duty as completely built-up (CBU) models, the Karoq, in Vietnam, costs the Indian equivalent of Rs 34-37 lakh, while the Kodiaq costs between Rs 40-48 lakh (ex-showroom). In 2024, Skoda will also start imports of the Octavia and Superb sedans, with the all-electric duo of the Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe set to be launched in 2025.
In Vietnam, the Karoq is being offered in two trim levels.
Local assembly is also on the cards, with Skoda set to bring the India-made Kushaq compact SUV to Vietnam in completely knocked down (CKD) form. Sourcing of the CKD kits from the carmaker’s Pune plant will begin in the second half of 2024, and these will be assembled at a new production line currently being built at the Viet Hung Industrial Park in Quang Ninh province. After the Kushaq, the Slavia sedan will also be introduced in Vietnam as a locally-assembled model in 2025, following the same CKD route. Skoda believes there is potential to assemble up to 27,000 vehicles in Vietnam every year after 2027.
Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut
Speaking at the Vietnam launch, Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto, said, "We are excited to engage with Vietnam’s dynamic economy and a new group of customers in this fast-growing market. This is also the next step in our accelerating internationalisation strategy, strengthening our brand in the ASEAN region and intensifying the synergies between our two key markets of India and Europe. During the preparations, it has been clear that in TC Group we have an excellent partner for the production and sale of our attractive model portfolio. I look forward to starting a successful future together."
Skoda’s expansion plans in Vietnam include adding showrooms in central and southern Vietnam, with the goal of establishing 20 dealerships by 2025 and 30 by 2028. Bearing in mind the strong growth potential in a market where there are fewer than 40 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants, Skoda anticipates annual sales of 30,000 units over the next few years, with that number expected to surge to over 40,000 units after 2030.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Skoda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-14247 second ago
This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country
-9365 second ago
The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.
-2946 second ago
Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.
24 minutes ago
For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.
1 hour ago
The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.
4 hours ago
With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.
19 hours ago
The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks
19 hours ago
Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
21 hours ago
Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market
22 hours ago
This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh
18 days ago
The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
18 days ago
The new variants of the Kushaq and Slavia will solely be available with the 1.0 litre TSI engine
1 month ago
This exchange offer can be availed by both Skoda owners and the potential ones, where they can exchange models and get a new Skoda car
1 month ago
The Monsoon Service Campaign offers a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance in the 2nd and 3rd year
2 months ago
Skoda teases updated Scala & Kamiq models ahead of world premiere on August 1, 2023.