Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Teased; Specs Revealed

Skoda Auto has officially teased the second-generation Kodiaq SUV. The carmaker has released photos of a camouflaged test mule of the SUV, which is slated to make its global debut later this year as a 2024 model. The SUV is expected to be unveiled at its world premiere during Autumn 2023. The Kodiaq is a relatively new model in Skoda's lineup, with the first-generation having been introduced in 2016. The brand gave the Kodiaq a mild facelift in 2021 with new powertrain options.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq wrapped in camouflage

The Czech carmaker has also released the official specifications of the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq. The engines offered by Skoda include petrol, diesel, and mild-hybrid engines, alongside a plug-in hybrid, which is the first for a Kodiaq. Apart from the 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid, each motor is mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission The petrol option is equipped with a 2.0 TSI that produces 204 hp and comes with AWD and a DSG. The diesel variants are offered in AWD and FWD, with the 2.0 TDI for AWD producing 193 hp, while the 2.0 TDI for the FWD model delivers 150 hp.

The mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI will produce 150 hp, whereas the plug-in hybrid offering is set to be equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI alongside an electric motor, giving a total power output of 204 hp. This motor is mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox. When driven in pure electric mode, the Kodiaq PHEV is expected to have a range of 100 kilometres due to its 25.7 kWh battery pack.

Rear view of the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq

The 2024 Kodiaq will be offered in five-seater and seven-seater options. The boot space volume of the seven-seater ranges from 340 litres with the third-row seats upright to 845 litres when the third-row seats are entirely folded. As for the five-seater option, the volume is 910 litres, 75 litres more than the first-generation Kodiaq five-seater. In terms of the length of the Kodiaq, it measures 4758mm, which makes it 61mm longer than the previous generation model. However, the wheelbase remains the same, at 2791mm.

View of the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq's shape

The new-gen Kodiaq will be sporting LED Matrix headlights and improvement in assists for parking and traffic. The dashboard will consist of a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a HUD. There's even a remote parking function available via a smartphone app, along with improved Emergency Assist and Traffic Jam Assist systems

Further information about the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will arrive during the build-up to its worldwide launch in Autumn 2023, including interior features and performance numbers. There is no tentative date for the Kodiaq’s India release, but it is expected to arrive in the summer months of 2024.

