Skoda Auto Prepares To Produce Second-Generation Kodiaq SUV; Will Be Offered As Plug-in Hybrid

Skoda Auto is gearing up for the launch of the second generation of its SUV, the Kodiaq. The new model, set to hit the market in 2024, will come with a range of engine options, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and mild hybrid variants.



To meet the anticipated demand, Skoda Auto is investing approximately 12 million euros in converting its production line at the Kvasiny plant. The line, which currently manufactures the Karoq, Superb, and Superb iV models, will be modified to accommodate the production of the Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid version. The necessary changes involve integrating existing technologies, such as manipulators and conveyors, and modifying robots for window-glue application. This upgrade will enable the production of up to 410 second-generation Kodiaq vehicles per day.





Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics said, “The preparations for the production of our upcoming second-generation Kodiaq are already in full swing. As is typical for Škoda, we are once again using existing infrastructure while cleverly integrating new technologies. However, comprehensively adapting and further future-proofing an assembly line that remains in operation is a highly demanding task both technically and logistically. At the same time, we have also successfully redistributed and optimised our model production and were thus able to free up additional capacity.”

The Kodiaq's manufacturing process will continue to take place at the Kvasiny plant alongside other Skoda models. However, the production of the new-generation Superb will shift to the Bratislava facility in early 2024. This relocation will free up production capacity at Kvasiny for an additional 150,000 units of the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs each year.

Since its global debut in September 2016, over 8,00,000 Kodiaq vehicles have been produced by Skoda across various plants worldwide, including those in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India, and Russia (until early 2022). Optionally available as a seven-seater, the Kodiaq introduced Skoda’s crystalline design language to the segment.







Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



