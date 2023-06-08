Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Revealed: Entry-Level Volvo EV Has Up To 480 KM Range

Volvo has taken the covers off its new, entry-level electric vehicle (EV), which also happens to be its smallest SUV till date – the Volvo EX30. Set to slot in below the XC40 Recharge in Volvo’s EV portfolio, the EX30 follows in the tread marks of the flagship EX90 from a design standpoint, both inside and out. It will also be novel in the way that the EX30 will be the first Volvo EV to offer customers the option to choose from two battery chemistries; each meant to address a different use case.

The EX30 is based on Volvo's parent company Geely's SEA platform.

In terms of dimensions, the EX30 – based on parent company Geely’s modular Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that also underpins the Polestar 4 – measures in at 4,233mm in length, 1,836mm in width, 1,549mm in height and has a 2,650 mm wheelbase. For perspective, the EX30 is roughly the same length as a Skoda Kushaq, and its wheelbase is identical to that of the recently-unveiled Honda Elevate compact SUV. Kerb weight for the EX30 EV ranges from 1,830 kg to 1,943 kg, and boot space is 318 litres – but that figure includes the 61-litre ‘hidden’ storage space under the load floor.

The EX30 draws heavily from the larger EX90 on the design and styling front. It mirrors its bigger sibling’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlights, a sealed-off front-end, aero-optimised dual-tone wheels (ranging from 18- to 20-inch in size) and features a similar, split tail-light arrangement. There will be a total of five colour options for the EX30, including the Cloud Blue seen in the press images, and Moss Yellow, a shade inspired by lichen growing on rocks along the Swedish west coast.

Minimalist dashboard eliminates buttons and incorporates all functions into 12.3-inch touchscreen.

On the inside, the EX30 goes a step further with the minimalistic approach Volvo took with the EX90. The entry-level SUV’s dashboard is almost entirely free of buttons and knobs, as vital functions have been moved to the EX30’s steering wheel. The point of focus on the EX30’s dash is its 12.3-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The EX30’s operating system is based on Google’s Android Automotive OS, enabling easy access to Google Assistant, Maps and Play Store. Clever touches include drawer-style cupholders built into the front armrest, a centred glove compartment and the use of recycled textile material for the upholstery.

Some key features of the EX30 include dual-zone auto climate control, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, 360-degree cameras and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Safety remains a key focus area for Volvo, with the EX30 packing front and side airbags, alcohol lock software, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a driver alert system. Also part of the entry-level SUV are advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, front and rear cross traffic alert with autobrake, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and departure warning, pedestrian and cyclist steering avoidance, auto high-beam and traffic jam assist. Making life easy in daily driving will be the inclusion of Park Pilot Assist, which, once engaged, can automatically guide the EX30 into all types of parking spaces, including parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal spots.

A full charge for the EX30's 69 kWh NMC battery will take 8 hours using an 11 kW AC charger.

Volvo has readied two battery packs for EX30 buyers to choose from. The first, a 51 kWh battery, uses lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry cells, and enables a range of up to 344 kilometres. The other option is for those seeking better range; a 69 kWh pack employing nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry cells. This battery, with its enhanced energy density, can bless the EX30 with a range of up to 480 kilometres (WLTP cycle). The standard range model can accept DC fast charging at up to 134 kW, while the Twin Motor Performance variant can fast-charge at up to 153 kW. Charge time for the 69 kWh NMC battery is 8 hours when using an 11 kW AC charger (0-100 per cent), and a little under half an hour when plugged into a 175 kW DC fast charger (10-80 per cent).

Boot space is rated at 318 litres.

The LFP battery will be available only with the single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant of the EX30, which has a peak output of 268 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. This variant will accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The single-motor extended range variant with the NMC battery has a slightly quicker acceleration time (5.3 seconds) but has the same peak outputs as the LFP version. For those seeking more performance, Volvo will also roll out a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EX30, equipped with the larger NMC battery, and having a combined peak output of 422 bhp and 543 Nm of torque. This version has a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.6 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating Volvo yet. Top speed for all versions is limited to 180 kmph.

In Europe, the Volvo EX30 will cost only a little bit more than a Hyundai Kona Electric, with its price in the UK starting at £33,795 (approximately Rs 35 lakh). The EX30 is a pivotal addition to Volvo’s global line-up as the Swedish marque aims to have a fully-electric portfolio by 2030, and is set to make its way into India some time in 2024. For now, Volvo is all set to unveil the C40 Recharge – the coupe-SUV derivative of the XC40 Recharge – in India on June 14.