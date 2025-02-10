Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres

Volvo has unveiled the rough terrain-focused version of the EX30 electric SUV, named EX30 Cross Country. The first ever Volvo EV to sport the ‘Cross Country’ name, this model, similar to Cross Country models from the past, gets a range of changes over the standard model in line with its name. These include higher ground clearance, in addition to an array of visual changes, giving it a more robust appearance.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country gets a range of more robust styling cues

On the visual front, the basic design of the EX30 remains unchanged, sporting the same ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights with DRLs and the split tail lamp setup with C-shaped lighting signatures. A unique styling cue is the black panel up front, below the headlamps with carvings of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden. The vehicle also gets tougher front and rear skid plates. The EV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, generous usage of cladding around the wheel arches, and a roof rack. The ground clearance of the car has been raised by 19 mm over the standard model.

The interior layout is identical to the standard EX30

The interior layout of the EX30 Cross Country is identical to the standard model, featuring a 12.3-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard of the EV is almost entirely free of buttons and knobs. The infotainment screen has Google-built-in and gets Google Maps.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country's ground clearance is up by 17 mm over the standard model

On the powertrain front, the EX30 gets the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the EX30, which has a peak power output of 422 bhp and 543 Nm of torque. The EX30 Cross Country is equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 427 km. Volvo claims that the EV can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.