Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake

Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeeker to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volvo to sell its 30 per cent stake in Lynk & Co for RMB 5.4 billion
  • Both companies to continue operational collaboration in select markets
  • Geely subsidiary Zeekr to acquire majority stake in Lynk & Co

Volvo Cars has revealed that it will be selling its 30 per cent stake in fellow Geely Holding Group subsidiary Lynk & Co for around USD 745.53 million or RMB 5.4 billion (about Rs 6,296.26 crore). The company says that 70 per cent of the consideration will be paid at the time of closing the transaction with the balance including interest to be paid after a year. The transaction is set to close in the first quarter of 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders and other regulatory approvals.

 

Also read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
 


Lynk and CoLynk & Co will see a change in ownership structure with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeekr to acquire a majority stake. 

 

Also Read: Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
 

Volvo has owned a 30 per cent stake in Chinese firm Lynk & Co since the brand was founded in 2017 with Geely Holdings and Zeekr holding 50 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. The disinvestment is set to see a new ownership for the company with Zeekr set to take over majority ownership of the brand with a 51 per cent stake. The remainder 49 per cent will continue to be held by Volvo’s parent firm Geely.
 

In a related move, Geely will also be increasing its stake in Zeekr to 62.8 per cent.
 

Also Read: Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025

 

Volvo says that despite the stake sale it will continue to ‘focus on operational collaborations with Lynk & Co in selected markets’ in select markets ‘where there is a strategic benefit for both companies.’

# Volvo# Volvo Cars# Lynk & Co# Zeekr# Geely Automobile# Geely# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
    World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
  • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
    Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
  • Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
    Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced

Latest News

  • Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeeker to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
    Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake
  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of seven motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S and three Enduro motorcycles
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video

Popular Volvo Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved