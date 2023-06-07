  • Home
Volvo’s Latest Apple CarPlay Update Brings Navigation, Call Details To Driver’s Display

The latest updated update integrates Apple Maps into the digital instrument cluster while also improving call management, and enhancing media control.
By Carandbike Team
07-Jun-23 03:30 PM IST
Volvo Apple CarPlay.jpeg
Highlights
  • Update seamlessly integrates Apple Maps and other navigation apps into the driver display
  • Call information now displayed on the driver display
  • Media playback functionality updated on central touchscreen

Volvo Cars is rolling out an important update for Apple CarPlay users in its vehicles worldwide. The over-the-air software update enhances the infotainment system and brings significant improvements to the Apple CarPlay experience. A key enhancement is the integration of Apple Maps and other supported navigation apps directly into the driver display (instrument cluster). This integration allows drivers to access navigation information conveniently while keeping their eyes on the road, improving safety and convenience.
 

The update also improves call management by displaying call information on the driver display. Drivers can answer, reject, and end calls using the steering wheel buttons. Additionally, the CarPlay tile in the centre display now provides media information, making it easier to control media playback functions like play, pause, and skip.
 

Updated integrates Apple Maps and other supported navigation apps into the driver display along with caller information

 

Speaking on the announcement, Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Software Engineering at Volvo, said, “The latest update on CarPlay features is an excellent example of how we continuously improve and add features and functions together with our technology partners, making our customers' experience richer over time.”

 

In addition to the CarPlay improvements, the update brings various changes to enhance the overall driving experience. Drivers can now switch between different driver support functions using the steering wheel buttons. There is also an option to choose whether the wing mirrors should fold when locking the car. Volvo also says that the update includes minor engine calibration optimizations and bug fixes as well.

 

The over-the-air update will become available on Volvo cars with Google built-in.


Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

