Apple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements With iOS 26

Tech giant Apple has previewed its latest operating system iOS 26, which, amongst other things, introduces new features to Apple CarPlay as well as Apple Maps. This was announced at the latest Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in California, United States. According to Apple, CarPlay is used over 600 million times everyday and the new updates makes it easier to use than before. New features are available for testing immediately through Apple developer program while public beta will be available starting July.



New updates provide enhanced navigation features.



The screen has a new design which has a smaller view for incoming calls. This will allow drivers to see who is calling without missing out on directions from the navigation system. Tapbacks and pinned conversations have been added to Messages in CarPlay which Apple says will help the users keep an uninterrupted focus on the road. Free software updates will be available for iPhone 11 and newer devices starting this autumn.

CarPlay Ultra has also recieved updates in iOS 26

The updates have also been added to recently released CarPlay Ultra, labelled as the next generation of Apple CarPlay. Apple Maps will now let users know about already visited places while an on-device intelligence will be used by iPhone to understand a user’s daily route better. The system will let the users know of their preferred route when they head out, along with providing information of delays and offering alternate routes.