Apple CarPlay Ultra Unveiled: All You Need To Know

The latest CarPlay interface gets radical changes and now powers both, the central infotainment touchscreen and the driver's display.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Aston Martin cars to get CarPlay Ultra as standard
  • Select existing Aston Martin models to get it through a software update
  • Apple iPhone 12 or a phone running iOS 18.5 are compatible

Apple unveiled its next-generation CarPlay system at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. Named CarPlay Ultra, the tech giant has started rolling out its new-gen interface, with Aston Martin becoming one of the first automakers to employ it in its DBX SUV and sportscars such as Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish. Apple has also confirmed partnerships with additional manufacturers such as Porsche, Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis, with other brands expected to follow suit.  

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated

  new apple carplay ultra debuts in aston martin lineup 1

 

CarPlay Ultra expands Apple’s in-car integration, now fully powering both the central infotainment touchscreen and the digital drivers display. This also allows access to iPhone-based content like navigation, music, and messages, alongside real-time vehicle data including speed, engine RPM, fuel levels, tyre pressure, and driver assistance system alerts, all within the instrument display. 

  new apple carplay ultra debuts in aston martin lineup 4

 

The system can be operated using a combination of touchscreen gestures, physical controls, and voice commands through Siri. In addition to managing features such as audio and climate control, CarPlay Ultra supports vehicle-specific functionalities like performance settings and audio configurations directly from the interface. Apart from that, there is a host of customisable options available for the screens in the form of wallpaper themes, layout modification and more.  

 

Also Read: Convert EV To Hybrid: This Renault-Backed Firm Is Offering A Unique Powertrain Conversion

  new apple carplay ultra debuts in aston martin lineup 2

 

CarPlay Ultra is presented on Aston Martin’s 10.25-inch touchscreen system, featuring full capacitive support for both single and multi-finger gestures. While touchscreen interaction is emphasised, physical buttons remain for essential tasks like gear and drive mode selection, climate control, and frequently used driver aids such as Lane Assist and Park Distance Control. 

  

CarPlay Ultra will be offered as standard with all new Aston Martin cars and will also be made available as a software update for compatible existing models through the brand’s dealership network. To use the system, an iPhone 12 or newer model running iOS 18.54 or higher is required.  

