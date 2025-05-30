One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally

Built by Q Division – the British marque’s in-house customisation department – ladies and gentlemen, this one-off Aston Martin DB12 Volante – is a rolling tribute to the good life. With Palm Beach town being one of the most cash-rich localities in Florida, Aston Martin thought it is the perfect reflection for this one-off open-top grand tourer for an undisclosed client.

What is special to the Palm Beach edition is the exotic paint job, which goes by the name ‘frosted glass blue’. It’s so exclusive that this paint had to be applied by hand using actual glass flakes. What it results in is a shimmering, almost wet-looking finish that would look equally at home parked at a yacht club. That’s not all, there’s also a contrasting pinstripe on the front splitters, side sills, and rear bumper with jet-black diamond-turned wheels, all of which surely make this one-off feel even more special.

More special treatment inside the cabin means there’s an ivory theme with contrast Aurora blue leather upholstery. Setting it apart is the contrast red stitching, and making it exclusive is the open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash wooden insert, chosen to mimic real palm wood. The wooden finish is seen on the dash, door pads and behind the seats. There’s also a recurring palm-leaf motif embroidered into the seats, armrests, and even the metal sill plates.

The latitude and longitude of Palm Beach are embossed onto the dashboard, just so that you know where it belongs. And if that wasn’t enough commitment to the theme, the rear seat veneers are diagonally book-matched with metal inlays that read “Palm Beach.” Subtle? Not really. Stunning? Absolutely.

Now, Aston Martin, make one Mumbai special edition DB12 with Marine Drive-inspired interiors, please and thank you.