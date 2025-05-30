Login
One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes 'Palm Beach' Vibes Quite Literally

If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Has ‘frosted glass blue’ paint
  • Open pore wood behind the seats and on door panels
  • Conceptualised by the Q

Built by Q Division – the British marque’s in-house customisation department – ladies and gentlemen, this one-off Aston Martin DB12 Volante – is a rolling tribute to the good life. With Palm Beach town being one of the most cash-rich localities in Florida, Aston Martin thought it is the perfect reflection for this one-off open-top grand tourer for an undisclosed client. 

Aston Martin DB 12 Volante Palm Beach Edition 3

What is special to the Palm Beach edition is the exotic paint job, which goes by the name ‘frosted glass blue’. It’s so exclusive that this paint had to be applied by hand using actual glass flakes. What it results in is a shimmering, almost wet-looking finish that would look equally at home parked at a yacht club. That’s not all, there’s also a contrasting pinstripe on the front splitters, side sills, and rear bumper with jet-black diamond-turned wheels, all of which surely make this one-off feel even more special. 

 

Also Read: 717 bhp Aston Martin DBX S Is The New More Potent Sibling Of The DBX 707

Aston Martin DB 12 Volante Palm Beach Edition 5

More special treatment inside the cabin means there’s an ivory theme with contrast Aurora blue leather upholstery. Setting it apart is the contrast red stitching, and making it exclusive is the open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash wooden insert, chosen to mimic real palm wood. The wooden finish is seen on the dash, door pads and behind the seats. There’s also a recurring palm-leaf motif embroidered into the seats, armrests, and even the metal sill plates. 

 

Also read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top
 

Aston Martin DB 12 Volante Palm Beach Edition 12

The latitude and longitude of Palm Beach are embossed onto the dashboard, just so that you know where it belongs. And if that wasn’t enough commitment to the theme, the rear seat veneers are diagonally book-matched with metal inlays that read “Palm Beach.” Subtle? Not really. Stunning? Absolutely.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore

 

Aston Martin DB 12 Volante Palm Beach Edition 14

Now, Aston Martin, make one Mumbai special edition DB12 with Marine Drive-inspired interiors, please and thank you.  

