New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top

Aston Martin has pulled the wraps off the Vanquish Volante, the open-top version of its V12-powered Vanquish Coupe. The drop-top Vanquish debuts six months after the introduction of the coupe, sharing the same powertrain and design, with the key difference being its retractable roof. Positioned as the most expensive model in Aston Martin’s current lineup, the Vanquish Volante also stands as the fastest and most powerful open-top road car ever produced by the British automaker. Aston Martin has limited total Vanquish production to under 1,000 units per year.

Also Read: Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore

Mechanically, the Vanquish Volante mirrors its coupe counterpart. It is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine churning out 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that channels power to the rear wheels. Aston Martin claims the convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds (a tenth of a second slower than the coupe), and can hit a top speed of 345 kmph, making it the fastest road-legal convertible from the brand.

The Vanquish Volante is 95 kg heavier than the Coupe due to structural reinforcements necessitated by the removal of the hard-top. However, an optional titanium exhaust system is available, reducing the vehicle's weight by 10.5 kg. The fabric roof has a K-fold mechanism that takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. The operation can be performed while driving at speeds of up to 50 kmph and can also be controlled remotely within a two-metre radius using the key fob.

Also Read: Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025

Coming to the interior, the Vanquish Volante retains the same interior layout as the coupe. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital instrument cluster of the same size. Standard features include a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, a 360-degree camera, and 16-way power-adjustable sport seats with heating functionality.

In India, the Vanquish Coupe was recently launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.85 crore before options. The Vanquish Volante is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime next year.