New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles UnveiledMG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV SuccessorNew Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaMahindra XEV 7eMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterMahindra BE.05
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top

Aston Martin's grand-tourer gets an open-top version which packs the same 5.2-litre V12 engine as its coupe sibling.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aston Martin Vanquish goes drop-top
  • 95 kg heavier than the coupe version: Gets a fabric roof
  • Production for both Vanquish models is limited to 1000 units annually

Aston Martin has pulled the wraps off the Vanquish Volante, the open-top version of its V12-powered Vanquish Coupe. The drop-top Vanquish debuts six months after the introduction of the coupe, sharing the same powertrain and design, with the key difference being its retractable roof. Positioned as the most expensive model in Aston Martin’s current lineup, the Vanquish Volante also stands as the fastest and most powerful open-top road car ever produced by the British automaker. Aston Martin has limited total Vanquish production to under 1,000 units per year.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore

 

New Drop Top Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Breaks Cover 2

Mechanically, the Vanquish Volante mirrors its coupe counterpart. It is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine churning out 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that channels power to the rear wheels. Aston Martin claims the convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds (a tenth of a second slower than the coupe), and can hit a top speed of 345 kmph, making it the fastest road-legal convertible from the brand.

New Drop Top Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Breaks Cover

The Vanquish Volante is 95 kg heavier than the Coupe due to structural reinforcements necessitated by the removal of the hard-top. However, an optional titanium exhaust system is available, reducing the vehicle's weight by 10.5 kg. The fabric roof has a K-fold mechanism that takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. The operation can be performed while driving at speeds of up to 50 kmph and can also be controlled remotely within a two-metre radius using the key fob.

 

Also Read: Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025

 

New Drop Top Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Breaks Cover 3

Coming to the interior, the Vanquish Volante retains the same interior layout as the coupe. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital instrument cluster of the same size. Standard features include a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, a 360-degree camera, and 16-way power-adjustable sport seats with heating functionality.

 

In India, the Vanquish Coupe was recently launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.85 crore before options. The Vanquish Volante is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime next year.

# Aston Martin# Aston Martin Vanquish Volante# Drop-Top Aston Martin Vanquish Volante# Vanquish Volante# Aston Martin cars# Convertible Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine pushing out 824 bhp and 1000 Nm.
    Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is the company’s V12-powered grand tourer, the annual production of which is limited to 1000 units globally
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22
  • This update spells the end for the standard variant of the DBX, with only the more powerful 707 variant to be available hereon
    Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12-powered grand tourer, with global production limited to 1000 units a year
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Next Month
  • The twin-turbo V12 engine in the grand tourer makes 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1000 Nm, enough to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
    New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed

Latest News

  • Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
    Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV
  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
  • The facelifted Kia EV6 made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh
  • Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
    Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
  • The S5 EV was unveiled late last year in China and is the successor to the MG ZS EV in global markets.
    MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
  • Aston Martin's grand-tourer gets an open-top version which packs the same 5.2-litre V12 engine as its coupe sibling.
    New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top
  • Available in two variants, the Octa is the most potent version of the Defender SUV, and goes up against the Mercedes-AMG G63.
    Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India At Rs 2.59 Crore; First Batch Sold Out
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
  • Shadowy teasers preview a micro-SUV with extensive aero upgrades, a wide body kit, and a roll cage.
    New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car

Research More on Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
7.4

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

Starts at ₹ 8.85 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View V12 Vanquish Specifications
View V12 Vanquish Features

Popular Aston Martin Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top