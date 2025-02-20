Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025

Aston Martin is all set to launch the updated iteration of the DBX 707 in India by April 2025. The performance SUV, which was globally unveiled in April 2024, came with an all-new interior layout in line with other models from the brand such as the DB12 and the new Vantage. It should also be noted that the update also spells the end for the standard variant of the SUV, which was discontinued due to low demand. The DBX will solely be offered in ‘707’ guise from now on. While the current version of the DBX 707 is priced at Rs 4.90 crore (ex-showroom), in India, expect the newer model to be offered with a higher price tag.

Also Read: 2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise

The DBX's interior will receive an overhaul, with a new 10.25-inch central infotainment display

Visually, the SUV’s design remains nearly identical to its predecessor, with minimal cosmetic tweaks such as new Satin Black and Copper Bronze finishes for the alloy wheels and new flush-fitting door handles. In the global market, the SUV can be had in five new colour schemes – Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green. The biggest changes on the vehicle are on the inside, where it now gets a 10.25-inch central infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other new bits include updated switchgear on the centre console, new horizontal central air vents, new choices of materials for the door panels and new door handles.

Also Read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed



On the mechanical front, the vehicle continues to feature 420 mm front and 390 mm rear carbon ceramic brakes. Aston Martin says it has recalibrated the electronic dampers and air springs for better body control.

Also Read: Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car

The SUV continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8

The SUV retains the same powertrain as before- a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, mated to a 9-speed wet clutch automatic gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 310 kmph.



