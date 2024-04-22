2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise

Aston Martin has unveiled the updated DBX SUV. The latest version of the SUV gets an all-new interior, in line with other models from the brand such as the DB12 and the new Vantage. Aston Martin has also confirmed the DBX will now solely be offered in its most potent ‘707’ guise, effectively discontinuing the standard version of the SUV due to low demand. Production of the updated DBX 707 is due to commence by the middle of 2024, with deliveries scheduled to begin later in the year.

With the update, the biggest change on the SUV is the new interior layout, headlined by the 10.25-inch central infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other changes include updated switchgear on the centre console, new horizontal central air vents, new choices of materials for the door panels and new door handles. Buyers can also opt for a 23-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

The exterior design on the DBX remains the same, save for a few minor changes such as new Satin Black and Copper Bronze finishes for the alloy wheels and door handles that power outwards. The SUV can also be had in five new colour schemes – Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green.

On the mechanical front, the vehicle continues to feature 420 mm front and 390 mm rear carbon ceramic brakes. Aston Martin says it has recalibrated the electronic dampers and air springs for better body control.

The SUV retains the same powertrain as before- a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine that churns out 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, mated to a 9-speed wet clutch automatic gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 310 kmph.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 has been on sale in India since 2022, for a price tag of Rs 4.63 crore (ex-showroom). The vehicle's rivals in India include the Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. We expect the updated version of the SUV to make it to our shores in the coming months.