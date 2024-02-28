Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- First all-electric Aston Martin delayed to 2026
- Valhalla supercar to enter production later this year
- Company working on hybrid and all-electric powertrains
Aston Martin’s first all-electric vehicle has been delayed by a year the brand revealed in its preliminary results for the year ending 2023. The all-electric model was originally due to arrive in 2025 as part of the brand’s push towards electrification. The brand had previously outlined plans to electrify (EV or strong hybrid) its entire range of cars by 2030.
Also read: 2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis
“With Aston Martin's technical partnerships now in place, the Company's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) is now targeted for launch in 2026, benefitting from the very best high-performance technologies available,” the brand said in a statement.
The English marquee has had a long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz which in recent years has seen the company adopt Mercedes-AMG’s high-performance engines and collaborate on hybrid technology. Last year, the company signed a supply agreement with EV firm Lucid Group for powertrain and battery technology in a bid to take a step closer towards its electrification goals.
Also Read: Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
The much awaited Valhalla PHEV supercar will enter production in 2024.
The delay in the EV comes at a time when partner Mercedes-Benz backtracked on its plans to go all-electric by 2030. The company also dropped its goal to have 50 per cent of its sales come from hybrid and electric vehicles by 2025. A key reason behind this looks to be the slow uptake of EVs and strong hybrids which accounted for just 19 per cent of Mercedes’ overall global sales. EVs by themselves accounted for just 11 per cent of sales.
Also Read: UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid model is due to arrive later this year in the form of the Valhalla supercar featuring an AMG-sourced V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system. More electrified models are expected to arrive in the coming years with the brand still sticking to its plan of having its entire core line-up electrified by 2030.
The company has also confirmed that its partnership with Mercedes-Benz will see the roll-out of next-gen luxury vehicles up until 2027. The company also said it was in the process of developing alternative technologies including PHEVs and all-electric powertrains with a clear plan to “have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs.”
