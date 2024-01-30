Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- Aston Martin commences testing for its return to elite sportscar racing
- The testing phase utilises the Valkyrie AMR Pro track day car
- The Valkyrie LMH project is based on the AMR Pro, providing a non-hybrid, 1000bhp, 1000kg car with LMP1 performance
Aston Martin has initiated its testing phase in preparation for its comeback to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship. The testing involves the Valkyrie AMR Pro track day car, which serves as the foundation for the new Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) that will be used by the Heart of Racing team from the 2025 season.
The test program commenced at Silverstone earlier this month, focusing on an "early systems test" using the AMR Pro track day car. Adam Carter, Aston Martin's Head of Endurance Racing, described this phase as an opportunity for "fundamental software work." The initial run took place on a chilly day at Silverstone, handled by a trusted member of the Aston Martin Racing family.
Additional testing with the AMR Pro is scheduled before transitioning to full-scale testing with the Valkyrie LMH. Carter emphasized the intensity of the testing, leveraging an existing platform to pursue specific and well-defined objectives. The 2025 Valkyrie LMH, announced in October, is reported to be progressing according to schedule, with plans for on-track testing in the second quarter of this year.
The Valkyrie AMR Pro, developed from the original Valkyrie LMH project introduced in 2019, represents a non-hybrid, long-wheelbase version inspired by Formula 1 expertise from Adrian Newey. Originally designed to enter the WEC's Hypercar class in 2021, the project was put on hold in early 2020.
Aston Martin's decision to base the LMH off the AMR Pro provides advantages and minimizes compromises, offering a 1000bhp, 1000kg car with LMP1 performance. The 2025 Valkyrie LMH will maintain a non-hybrid configuration, powered exclusively by the Cosworth-developed naturally-aspirated V12 from the road car.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro pictured.
