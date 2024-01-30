Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut

The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Aston Martin commences testing for its return to elite sportscar racing
  • The testing phase utilises the Valkyrie AMR Pro track day car
  • The Valkyrie LMH project is based on the AMR Pro, providing a non-hybrid, 1000bhp, 1000kg car with LMP1 performance

Aston Martin has initiated its testing phase in preparation for its comeback to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship. The testing involves the Valkyrie AMR Pro track day car, which serves as the foundation for the new Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) that will be used by the Heart of Racing team from the 2025 season.


 Also read: New Aston Martin Vantage Teased Ahead Of February 12 Debut
 

The test program commenced at Silverstone earlier this month, focusing on an "early systems test" using the AMR Pro track day car. Adam Carter, Aston Martin's Head of Endurance Racing, described this phase as an opportunity for "fundamental software work." The initial run took place on a chilly day at Silverstone, handled by a trusted member of the Aston Martin Racing family.
 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season

 

Additional testing with the AMR Pro is scheduled before transitioning to full-scale testing with the Valkyrie LMH. Carter emphasized the intensity of the testing, leveraging an existing platform to pursue specific and well-defined objectives. The 2025 Valkyrie LMH, announced in October, is reported to be progressing according to schedule, with plans for on-track testing in the second quarter of this year.


 Also Read: UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment

 

The Valkyrie AMR Pro, developed from the original Valkyrie LMH project introduced in 2019, represents a non-hybrid, long-wheelbase version inspired by Formula 1 expertise from Adrian Newey. Originally designed to enter the WEC's Hypercar class in 2021, the project was put on hold in early 2020.
 

Aston Martin's decision to base the LMH off the AMR Pro provides advantages and minimizes compromises, offering a 1000bhp, 1000kg car with LMP1 performance. The 2025 Valkyrie LMH will maintain a non-hybrid configuration, powered exclusively by the Cosworth-developed naturally-aspirated V12 from the road car.

 

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro pictured.

# Aston Martin# Aston Martin LMH# Aston Martin WEC# Aston Martin Valkyrie
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
2023 Mahindra XUV700
  • 181 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 28.85 Lakh
₹ 61,018 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.9
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.99 Lakh
₹ 8,934 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Aston Martin Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-9913 second ago

The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.

New Dacia Sandrider Is The Company’s 2025 Dakar Rally Racer
New Dacia Sandrider Is The Company’s 2025 Dakar Rally Racer
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7894 second ago

The Sandrider will be Dacia's entry into the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3942 second ago

The brand has witnessed a growth of 17 per cent as compared to the sales figures of the preceding year.

Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-548 second ago

The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.

Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-487 second ago

Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.

January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 minutes ago

The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options

Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan

2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Only 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles, and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were originally produced.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 months ago

At the heart of the DB12 Volante Convertible is a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved