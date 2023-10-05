Login

Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season

The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

05-Oct-23 07:20 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aston Martin is making a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with the Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar.
  • The Heart of Racing team will manage the revived Valkyrie LMH project for Aston Martin.
  • This marks Aston Martin's first attempt at Le Mans glory since 2011 and their commitment to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2025.

Aston Martin, the iconic British car manufacturer, is set to make a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with the AMR Valkyrie Pro Le Mans Hypercar. This announcement marks their first bid for outright Le Mans glory since 2011. Aston Martin, a Le Mans winner in 1959, aims to compete in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, starting in 2025. The Heart of Racing team, partnered with Aston Martin since 2020 in IMSA and this year in WEC, will oversee this exciting venture.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore

The Heart of Racing team will field at least one Valkyrie in the respective Hypercar and GTP classes in both championships. There is potential for an expanded campaign, possibly featuring two cars at Le Mans.

 

What's noteworthy is that Aston Martin will be the first manufacturer with an LMH contender to take on the LMDh machinery in IMSA. Their last attempt at overall victory at Le Mans was in 2011 with the AMR-One LMP1 car.

 

Also Read: Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters

 

The Valkyrie LMH will be powered solely by a highly modified version of the bespoke 6.5-liter V12 engine developed for the Valkyrie road car.

 

Initial testing will utilise the AMR Pro as a platform, with the definitive car likely to hit the track in early 2024. Homologation for the Valkyrie LMH is scheduled for late autumn next year, with a race debut at the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA season-opener in January 2025.

The program will be led by Aston Martin's new head of endurance motorsport, Adam Carter, from the new Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, co-located at Silverstone with the F1 factory. Multimatic Motorsports, a key partner, will be involved in the project.

 

Aston Martin's return to the Le Mans 24 Hours signifies a significant moment for endurance racing enthusiasts and reaffirms the brand's historical connection to the sport. This move echoes Ferrari's return to Le Mans in 2023 and adds another layer of excitement to the world of sportscar racing.

 

# Aston Martin# Le Mans# 24 Hours of Le Mans# Aston Martin Valkyrie# Race Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Aston Martin Models

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11

₹ 4.27 Crore

Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 2.95 Crore

Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin DBX

₹ 4.15 - 4.63 Crore

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.59 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India to Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India to Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

-17678 second ago

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.

Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15757 second ago

The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14064 second ago

Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11271 second ago

Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12

Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-10441 second ago

Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle

Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold
Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6514 second ago

Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years

Yamaha Revamps The FZ-S F1 V4 With New Colour Options
Yamaha Revamps The FZ-S F1 V4 With New Colour Options
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5428 second ago

The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4798 second ago

HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent

BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph

Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Only 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles, and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were originally produced.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

At the heart of the DB12 Volante Convertible is a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine

Aston Martin To Unveil Exclusive Models and VR Experience at Pebble Beach
Aston Martin To Unveil Exclusive Models and VR Experience at Pebble Beach
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Monterey Car Week will hostthe North American introduction of the Aston Martin Valour

Aston Martin will electrify Core Models with the help of Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group Technology
Aston Martin will electrify Core Models with the help of Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Aston Martin partners with Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group to introduce PHEV models starting in 2024. Electrification will expand across the core lineup from 2026.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved