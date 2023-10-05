Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Oct-23 07:20 PM IST
Highlights
- Aston Martin is making a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with the Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar.
- The Heart of Racing team will manage the revived Valkyrie LMH project for Aston Martin.
- This marks Aston Martin's first attempt at Le Mans glory since 2011 and their commitment to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2025.
Aston Martin, the iconic British car manufacturer, is set to make a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with the AMR Valkyrie Pro Le Mans Hypercar. This announcement marks their first bid for outright Le Mans glory since 2011. Aston Martin, a Le Mans winner in 1959, aims to compete in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, starting in 2025. The Heart of Racing team, partnered with Aston Martin since 2020 in IMSA and this year in WEC, will oversee this exciting venture.
Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
The Heart of Racing team will field at least one Valkyrie in the respective Hypercar and GTP classes in both championships. There is potential for an expanded campaign, possibly featuring two cars at Le Mans.
What's noteworthy is that Aston Martin will be the first manufacturer with an LMH contender to take on the LMDh machinery in IMSA. Their last attempt at overall victory at Le Mans was in 2011 with the AMR-One LMP1 car.
Also Read: Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered solely by a highly modified version of the bespoke 6.5-liter V12 engine developed for the Valkyrie road car.
Initial testing will utilise the AMR Pro as a platform, with the definitive car likely to hit the track in early 2024. Homologation for the Valkyrie LMH is scheduled for late autumn next year, with a race debut at the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA season-opener in January 2025.
The program will be led by Aston Martin's new head of endurance motorsport, Adam Carter, from the new Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, co-located at Silverstone with the F1 factory. Multimatic Motorsports, a key partner, will be involved in the project.
Aston Martin's return to the Le Mans 24 Hours signifies a significant moment for endurance racing enthusiasts and reaffirms the brand's historical connection to the sport. This move echoes Ferrari's return to Le Mans in 2023 and adds another layer of excitement to the world of sportscar racing.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Aston Martin Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17678 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15757 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14064 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11271 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10441 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6514 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5428 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4798 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
20 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
54 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
5 days ago
The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12
20 days ago
Only 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles, and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were originally produced.
1 month ago
At the heart of the DB12 Volante Convertible is a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine
1 month ago
Monterey Car Week will hostthe North American introduction of the Aston Martin Valour
2 months ago
Aston Martin partners with Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group to introduce PHEV models starting in 2024. Electrification will expand across the core lineup from 2026.