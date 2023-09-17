Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
17-Sep-23 11:02 AM IST
Highlights
- Red Bull Racing faces disappointment as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are knocked out in Q2, ending their 15-race winning streak.
- Kevin Magnussen delivered a strong performance for Haas, claiming sixth place on the grid in Singapore.
- Lance Stroll's massive crash at the final corner abruptly ends the first part of qualifying, but the driver walks away unharmed, while Oscar Piastri suffers an unfortunate exit from Q1.
Singapore, a city known for its breathtaking skyline, played host to a thrilling qualifying session for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerging as the pole-sitter. Sainz's scorching lap time of 1:30.984 secured him back-to-back pole positions, just edging out Mercedes' George Russell by a mere 0.072 seconds.
Also Read: F1: Sebastian Vettel Hints at Possible Formula 1 Comeback
Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, locked in the third spot on the grid. The competition was fierce, with less than a tenth of a second separating the top three drivers.
However, the real drama unfolded for the Red Bull Racing Team, which had enjoyed an unprecedented 15-race winning streak. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez faced early exits in Q2, dashing their hopes of extending this remarkable run.
Verstappen will start 11th on the grid, while Perez will be further back in 13th.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit, which had previously favoured Red Bull, seemed to work against them this time. Verstappen's Q2 run was marred by a moment at Turn Three, while Perez suffered a spin at the same corner. These incidents led to both Red Bull drivers expressing their frustration over the team radio.
Verstappen faced three post-session investigations, with two reprimands issued for blocking incidents. However, the stewards took no further action regarding the third case, stating that Verstappen had "not unnecessarily impeded" Logan Sargeant during Q1.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris secured fourth place for McLaren, trailing Sainz's pole time by just a quarter of a second. Lewis Hamilton will line up next to Norris in fifth place.
Notably, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen delivered an outstanding performance, securing the sixth spot on the grid. He was followed by Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon in the Alpine, with Nico Hulkenberg of Haas in ninth place. Liam Lawson, who was instrumental in knocking Verstappen out of qualifying, rounded out the top ten.
Also Read: MOTOGP: Martin Takes First Sprint Win Of The Season In San Marino While Pedrosa Fights Bagnaia For Podium
The first part of the qualifying session came to an abrupt halt due to a massive crash by Lance Stroll at the final corner. Fortunately, Stroll walked away from the wreckage, and he was cleared by the on-site medical team to return to the paddock.
1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
2) George Russell, Mercedes
3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4) Lando Norris, McLaren
5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10) Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri
