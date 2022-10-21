F1: Haas Signs MoneyGram As Title Sponsor For 2023 & Beyond

American Formula 1 team Haas has finally secured a title sponsorship deal, after having no title sponsor for the entirety of the 2022 season. Haas F1 team has signed a multi-year deal with MoneyGram - a USA based payments getaway app - which will kick off from 2023 onwards. The deal was announced ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

“We are pleased to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as our new title sponsor,” said Gene Haas, owner of the Haas F1 team. “Since our entrance into the F1 World Championship in 2016, Haas F1 Team has earned a reputation of strength, agility and resilience. MoneyGram brings a similar drive to the world of financial services, and we’re ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track.”

“MoneyGram is a global leader in fintech and payments and is always setting out to push the boundaries of technology. It’s that eagerness for innovation that really drew us to partner with MoneyGram, and we’re confident that we will continue to grow together and reach our full potential”, Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner added.

Haas F1 Team currently has no title sponsor, having ended deals with UralKali & Rich Energy prematurely.

Ever since its inception in 2016, Haas F1 team has had a tough time finding a good & reliable title sponsor. Earlier, the team had partnered with energy drinks company Rich Energy, which gave birth to a beautiful black and golden livery, but the partnership was later called off as Rich Energy failed to complete the sponsorship payments on schedule. This was later followed by the Russian UralKali title sponsorship - which also reserved a seat for Nikita Mazepin in the team - but the same was called off ahead of the start of the 2022 season, amid the war between Russia & Ukraine.

Haas F1 Team's current livery sports the same colours as MoneyGram.

The MoneyGram title partnership will kick off from the 2023 Formula 1 season, and the team will also be renamed to MoneyGram Haas F1 team. The team will also get a new livery, but since MoneyGram also has the same two primary colours - Red & White - it is possible that the livery may be similar to what the Haas VF-22 wears today.