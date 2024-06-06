Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kush Maini Completes First F1 Test With Alpine Team

Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kush Maini was called up to drive the BWT Alpine F1 car.
  • Maini is a part of the Alpine Academy and the team’s driver development programme.
  • Maini also competes in Formula 2 and is a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Bengaluru-based racer Kush Maini has recently completed his first Formula test with the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The 23-year-old was given called up to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the 2024 season. Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme. He will work alongside F1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. 

 

Also ReadCharles Leclerc Clinches Pole Position On Home Ground At Monaco
 

undefined

Maini’s role as part of the driver development team includes working extensively with the team’s simulator, analysing data alongside established drivers and testing the team’s F1 car. The racer is also being mentored by two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and is also a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Speedster Concept Previews First Mythos Series Model


The Alpine Academy has some popular names as part of its driver development programme. This includes the Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Jack Doohan and 2022 FIA Formula 3 champion Victor Martins. The academy is also home to F1 drivers such as Zhou Guanyu, Oscar Piastri, and Olli Caldwell. 

 

Also ReadMercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech

Kush Maini Alpine F1 1

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and the 2024 season saw the driver qualify for pole position in the season-opener at Sakhir. The driver moved up to the pole position once again in the second round at Jeddah after driver Oliver Bearman withdrew from the race weekend. Maini went on to claim a podium, finishing second in the feature race. 


Kush went on to claim third place in the Melbourne Sprint Race after qualifying fourth and is placed fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings with 33 points, 29 points off the leader Zane Maloney.


 

# Kush Maini# Alpine F1# Alpine F1 Team# Formula 1# Motorsport# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Leclerc's victory was an emotional home triumph, making him the first Monegasque driver to win at Monaco since Louis Chiron in 1931
    Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Takes Victory At Monaco
  • Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start sixth after a mistake in the final corner caused him to hit the barriers
    Charles Leclerc Clinches Pole Position On Home Ground At Monaco
  • McLaren’s upgrades seem to work as the Woking team and Lando Norris breathed down the neck of the dominant champion in the dying stages of the race.
    F1: Verstappen Holds On To Win at Imola Despite Late Charge from Norris
  • This is Verstappen's eighth consecutive pole position, tying the record set by the legendary Ayrton Senna
    Verstappen Secures Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Pole Ahead Of Piastri And Norris
  • The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
    F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal

Latest News

  • Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme
    Kush Maini Completes First F1 Test With Alpine Team
  • The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • All models under the Dream Series are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
  • The carmaker achieved this sales milestone within two years.
    Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units
  • Developed in collaboration with watchmaker Breitling, the motorcycle incorporates several unique elements such as a custom Breitling start screen, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank.
    Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed
  • The Gurkha is currently offered in 3-Door and 5-door derivatives both featuring four-wheel drive as standard.
    Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch
  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru
  • The Meridian X is a special edition version that gets a few exclusive styling cues along with a few additional features
    Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 29.99 Lakh
  • With Tata Motors all set to launch the Altroz Racer over the next few days, here are all the ways in which it differs from the standard model
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved