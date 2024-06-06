Kush Maini Completes First F1 Test With Alpine Team

Bengaluru-based racer Kush Maini has recently completed his first Formula test with the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The 23-year-old was given called up to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the 2024 season. Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme. He will work alongside F1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Maini’s role as part of the driver development team includes working extensively with the team’s simulator, analysing data alongside established drivers and testing the team’s F1 car. The racer is also being mentored by two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and is also a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

The Alpine Academy has some popular names as part of its driver development programme. This includes the Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Jack Doohan and 2022 FIA Formula 3 champion Victor Martins. The academy is also home to F1 drivers such as Zhou Guanyu, Oscar Piastri, and Olli Caldwell.

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and the 2024 season saw the driver qualify for pole position in the season-opener at Sakhir. The driver moved up to the pole position once again in the second round at Jeddah after driver Oliver Bearman withdrew from the race weekend. Maini went on to claim a podium, finishing second in the feature race.



Kush went on to claim third place in the Melbourne Sprint Race after qualifying fourth and is placed fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings with 33 points, 29 points off the leader Zane Maloney.



