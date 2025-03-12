Alpine F1 Appoints Kush Maini As Test and Reserve Driver

The BWT Alpine F1 team has named Indian racing driver Kush Maini as one of its reserve and test drivers for the 2025 F1 season. Currently competing in the Formula 2 championship with the DAMS Lucas Oil Racing Team, Maini has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2023, Last season, the driver completed four tests with the Enstone-based racing outfit. As part of his role, Maini will play a role in the development of the team’s F1 car, by using the driver-in-loop simulator at the team’s Enstone base as well as by testing the team’s F1 car.

Arjun Maini has completed four tests with the Alpine F1 team

Commenting on Maini’s appointment, Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director said “We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season. Kush has impressed the team with his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resources to the whole team during the busy season.”

Maini scored five podiums during the 2024 Formula 2 season

The 2025 season will be Maini’s third outing in Formula 2, the feeder series for Formula 1, with the previous two being with Campos Racing (2023) and Invicta Racing (2024). In his last season, Maini finished 13th on the grid, having scored five podiums with the team, which included one win. Last season in Jeddah, Maini also set the fastest time in the qualifying session, finishing on pole.

Prior to Formula 2, Maini has also competed in series such as the FIA Formula 3 Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship- LMP2, and the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, where he had two outings, finishing in third and second places respectively.