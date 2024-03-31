Login
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive

The Bengaluru-based racer drives for Virtuosi Racing and is currently placed fifth in the championship standings
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The move will see the TVS Racing logo on Kush's F2 car.
  • He is currently placed 5th in overall standings after three rounds this season.
  • TVS Racing has been instrumental in providing the training and platform for several accomplished Indian racers.

TVS Motor Company’s motorsport arm, TVS Racing has announced its sponsorship deal with Kush Maini for his Formula 2 drive. The move will see the TVS Racing logo on Kush's F2 car. The Bengaluru-based racer drives for Virtuosi Racing and is currently placed fifth in the championship standings after three rounds. 

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France

Speaking on the collaboration, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company expressed, "TVS Racing has consistently strived to push boundaries and redefine standards in motorsports for over four decades now. It’s been instrumental in fostering motorsports in India, with a commitment to nurture talent globally. Our efforts with honing the talents of racers like Harith Noah, Aishwarya Pissay and more, on a global stage is a testament to our commitment to democratising motorsports. Our decision to sponsor Kush Maini underscores the same commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the culture of racing in India, with a keen focus on celebrating international formats including the likes of F1 and F2. As a company deeply rooted in motorsports, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Kush and extend our support in his endeavours."

 

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kush Maini said, "It’s an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that's very prestigious in India. It has been a driving force in pushing young talent from India to the world stage. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support."

 

Also Read: TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024

Kush Maini is the only Indian driver on the F2 grid at the moment. The racer is also part of the Alpine Academy as a junior driver and Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver for Season 10 of Formula E. Maini is being mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen. 

 

TVS Racing says it aims to contribute to the growth and development of motorsport in India with the sponsorship of Kush. The company has been instrumental in bringing a platform to over 5,000 budding Indian racers. TVS Racing runs the TVS One Make Championship (OMC) program that consists of four categories in India – Rookie, Women’s, Media, and Expert, and TVS Asia One Make Championship which made its foray in 2022 on international tracks.

