TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France

TVS showcased a host of offerings in France including the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Ronin, as well as the all-electric iQube and X
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • TVS showcased its two-wheeler range at the Salon du Deux Roues in France
  • Models on display included the Apache 310 range, Ronin, iQube, X and NTorq
  • TVS is present in about 80 countries worldwide

TVS Motor Company has announced its foray into France, showcasing its product range at the Salon du Deux Roues. The Indian two-wheeler giant has partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old company for its distribution network and deep market insights in Europe. TVS had previously announced its plans to enter Europe last year and the company is finally making its presence felt. The brand is already present in about 80 countries globally. 
 

Also read: TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey
 

Speaking on the participation, Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Strategy - TVS Motor Company, said, “Our participation marks a significant milestone. Engaging with enthusiasts at this esteemed event enhances our visibility in France. We invite attendees to explore our pavilion and witness TVS Motor’s engineering, quality, and design prowess.”


 Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: TVS Motor Company Sales Grew 34 Per Cent
 

TVS showcased a host of offerings in France including the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Ronin, as well as the all-electric iQube and X. The brand also showcased the popular NTorq 125 scooter. 
 

TVS' expansion into Europe should open more avenues for the brand globally. We expect the company to announce its foray into more European markets in the coming years, in a staggered manner. The Salon du Deux Roues is also a good opportunity for potential buyers and distributors to interact with the brand. The complete TVS two-wheeler range - ICE and electric - is made in India and will be exported overseas to Europe, alongside other markets. 

