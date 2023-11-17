TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
17-Nov-23 01:48 PM IST
Highlights
- This collaboration involves an import and distribution agreement.
- France will be among the first to get TVS products starting in January 2024.
- Exports contribute nearly 25 per cent to the company's overall business.
TVS Motor Company has entered the European market through a strategic partnership with Emil Frey Group, a renowned automotive distribution enterprise based in Zurich. This collaboration involves an import and distribution agreement, enabling the introduction of various TVS products to European consumers. The lineup includes popular models such as the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, Raider, iQube S, X, Ronin, Apache RR 310, and Apache RTR 310.
TVS has entered the European market through a strategic partnership with the Emil Frey Group.
This move signifies a significant global expansion for TVS Motor Company, capitalising on Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and market expertise in Europe. The distribution of TVS products in select European countries, including France as the initial launch destination, will be overseen by Emil Frey Group entities. The comprehensive suite of TVS Motor products, encompassing both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle models, is scheduled to be available in France from January 2024 onwards.
France will be among the first to get TVS products starting in January 2024.
Announcing the foray into Europe, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century-old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service."
As of the first half of the current fiscal year, exports contribute nearly 25 per cent to the company's overall business.
TVS products are currently available for purchase in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. As of the first half of the current fiscal year, exports contribute nearly 25 per cent to the company's overall business. Moreover, the brand’s manufacturing plant in Hosur is likely to play a pivotal role in this partnership.
