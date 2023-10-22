Login

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market

TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

22-Oct-23 01:50 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • TVS Motor entered the Venezuelan market in collaboration with SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
  • Will retail 14 models including two-wheelers and three-wheelers
  • First Indian auto brand to launch products in Venezuela

TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into the Venezuelan market. This move makes TVS as the first Indian automobile manufacturer to launch its models in the Venezuelan market, with the company offering an extensive lineup of 14 models across segments in the country. These include the brand’s range of motorcycles, scooters and three-wheelers.


 Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: TVS Motor Company Sales Grow By 6 Per Cent
 

The product range offered by TVS Motor in Venezuela encompasses various categories, including premium motorcycles such as Apache RR 310, RTR 200 FI and the RTR 160, commuter motorcycles like TRAK 150, Sport 100, and Raider, as well as utility vehicles and sporty scooters like the XL100 and NTorq respectively. Also offered are its TVS King three-wheeler range.
 

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Nayak, Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has set a benchmark in catering to diverse needs of customers globally. We are excited to introduce TVS Motor's diverse lineup of motorcycles, scooters, and three-

wheelers in Venezuela, making us the first Indian manufacturer to enter the market. Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions.”


 Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh

 

TVS will retail its models in Venezuela via its local distribution partner SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
 

TVS Motor Company has established its presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America, and the Middle East, making it one of the top five automobile manufacturers worldwide. 
 

In addition to their entry into the Venezuelan market, TVS Motor Company has recently celebrated the culmination of a decade-long partnership with BMW Motorrad.

 

Representational images

