TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh

The motorcycle features a street fighter styling with underpinnings from the faired Apache RR 310
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

06-Sep-23 06:45 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Priced at Rs 2.43 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined mill from the RR 310
  • Gets five riding modes, dual-channel ABS and traction control

TVS Motor Company has finally introduced the naked version of its fully-faired Apache RR 310, the all-new Apache RTR 310. The motorcycle is a flagship naked street bike offering that makes its place at the top in the brand’s RTR range. Prices start from Rs 2.43 lakh, going up to Rs 2.64 lakh, both ex-showroom. TVS is also offering two additional kits under the BTO platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 (Dynamic Kit) and Rs 22,000 (Dynamic Pro Kit) and a Sepang Blue colour option at Rs 10,000. 


 

The Apache RTR 310 follows an aggressive streetfighter theme, with sculpted lines for the minimalist body panels and an exposed look displaying the mechanicals and chassis of the bike. The bike features a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on lightweight aluminium subframe. At the front, it sports a split-type LED dynamic headlamp where the intensity increases as the speed goes up, and a flat and wide one-piece handlebar. The saddle has a split-seat type design while the tail section is compact with a dynamic split-type tail lamp that flashes on hard braking.

For cycle parts, the new Apache RTR 310 is sprung by an upside-down fork setup with the outer tubes finished in gold and a preload-adjustable monoshock mounted to a swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are handled by petal-type discs at both ends borrowed from the RR 310, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The RTR 310 rides on 17-inch eight-spoke alloy wheels shod with dual-compound Road 5 radial tyres.

 


 

On the features list, the RTR 310 comes packed to brim with multiple tech that includes an all-new full-digital 5-inch TFT instrument console that is Bluetooth-equipped with smartphone-connected features, telemetry and more. The bike comes with five riding modes - Street, Road, Rain, Race and Supermoto. The motorcycle also gets cruise control, bi-directional quick-shifter (not offered on base model), ride-by-wire, Slope Dependent Control and Front Wheel Off Control features.

Like the RR 310, customers can also spec the RTR 310 under the Built To Order platform. There are two kits to choose from - Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The Dynamic kit includes adjustable front and rear suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a brass coated chain. The Pro kit along with parts offered on the Dynamic gets additional 6-axis IMU that brings in lean-sensitive traction control and ABS. The kit also gets climate control seat with heating and cooling settings.

For the powertrain, the RTR 310 borrows the same 312 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill from the RR 310. The motor is capable of producing 35.1 bhp and 28.7 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. The engine produces slightly more power than the RR 310, and is tuned for more low and mid range performance. The Apache RTR 310 is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.81 seconds and achieving a top speed of 150 kmph. 

 

Bookings for the new Apache RTR 310 have already commenced at Rs 3,100 through the official website. On the competition front, the RTR 310 will compete against the likes of the next-generation KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the Triumph Speed 400.

# TVS Apache RTR 310# TVS Apache RTR 310 price# TVS Apache RTR 310 specs# TVS Apache RTR 310 features# motocycle# new bike# street naked# petrol

