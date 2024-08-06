Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo

Ahead of its debut later this month, Mahindra has released a new promo video of the Thar Roxx, which sheds light on some of the features the SUV will come with. The short video confirms the five-door Thar Roxx will be equipped with a full digital instruments display, ventilated leatherette seats, automatic climate control as well as a Harman Kardon audio system, in addition to a panoramic sunroof, which was previously revealed in a separate teaser. Also seen in the video is the central touchscreen infotainment system of the Thar Roxx, which is visibly larger than the one seen on the three-door Thar.

The digital instruments display also reveals the Thar Roxx has an autonomous emergency braking system, confirming the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the five-door Thar. Most of the features are presently not on offer with the three-door Thar, and are mainly expected to be available only on the top-spec version of the Thar Roxx.

Digital instruments display confirms presence of autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

A few days ago, the interior of the Thar Roxx was spied in a video, confirming the use of light-coloured upholstery in the five-door version. However, the vehicle spied previously featured a single-pane sunroof and a part-digital instrument cluster, hinting at it being a lower-spec variant.

Thar Roxx to feature a larger central touchscreen than the three-door model.

Previous teasers of the Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s exterior design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. It also gets a new grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.