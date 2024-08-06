Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo

The latest promo released by Mahindra in the build-up to the launch of the five-door Thar reveals a slew of features that have been included on the off-roader.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Thar Roxx will feature a larger central touchscreen than the 3-door Thar.
  • Equipment list to include a digital instruments display and automatic climate control.
  • Five-door Thar will be revealed in full on August 15.

Ahead of its debut later this month, Mahindra has released a new promo video of the Thar Roxx, which sheds light on some of the features the SUV will come with. The short video confirms the five-door Thar Roxx will be equipped with a full digital instruments display, ventilated leatherette seats, automatic climate control as well as a Harman Kardon audio system, in addition to a panoramic sunroof, which was previously revealed in a separate teaser. Also seen in the video is the central touchscreen infotainment system of the Thar Roxx, which is visibly larger than the one seen on the three-door Thar.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch

 

undefined

 

The digital instruments display also reveals the Thar Roxx has an autonomous emergency braking system, confirming the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the five-door Thar. Most of the features are presently not on offer with the three-door Thar, and are mainly expected to be available only on the top-spec version of the Thar Roxx.

 

mahindra thar roxx to get ventilated seats adas harman kardon audio new promo confirms carandbike 3

Digital instruments display confirms presence of autonomous emergency braking (AEB). 

 

A few days ago, the interior of the Thar Roxx was spied in a video, confirming the use of light-coloured upholstery in the five-door version. However, the vehicle spied previously featured a single-pane sunroof and a part-digital instrument cluster, hinting at it being a lower-spec variant.

 

mahindra thar roxx to get ventilated seats adas harman kardon audio new promo confirms carandbike 2

Thar Roxx to feature a larger central touchscreen than the three-door model.

 

Previous teasers of the Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s exterior design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. It also gets a new grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof

 

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.

  The latest promo released by Mahindra in the build-up to the launch of the five-door Thar reveals a slew of features that have been included on the off-roader.
Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Expected Price : ₹ 15 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2024

Popular Mahindra Models

