New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Spied For First Time

Mahindra has started testing what looks to be the new-gen Bolero on public roads in India. Images of the test mule have surfaced online, revealing an SUV that blends a retro-inspired boxy design with more contemporary design elements. The new Bolero is expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform, details of which are expected to be revealed on August 15, following Mahindra's confirmation of a new platform's debut.

Speaking of the design, while the test mule wore heavy camouflage, some design elements can still be made out. Up front, the SUV gets the new design Mahindra grille with vertical slats flanked by headlamps. The headlamps themselves are expected to continue to be rectangular units despite the camouflage featuring circular cutouts. Other notable design elements visible are a flat bonnet and a slightly squared-up front bumper.

Down the sides, the design appears to be a lot cleaner than the current Bolero and Bolero Neo, with squared-off, flared wheel arches, flush-sitting door handles, and a prominent rear haunch. Around the back, the side-opening tailgate looks to be retained, as does the provision for a tailgate-mounted fifth wheel, though the test mule looked to have a sensor module mounted in its place.

Speaking of the underpinnings, details remain scarce on the new-gen platform, though some reports suggest that it could be a new modular monocoque chassis that could be adapted to fit a range of vehicles. The new platform is also expected to be capable of supporting hybrid technology, with Mahindra reportedly interested in using the tech in future models.

Coming to the positioning, Mahindra could follow a similar product strategy as it did with the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. The carmaker could look to retain the services of the ageing diesel Bolero as a cost-effective model targeted at rural markets, with the new model replacing the Bolero Neo as a more upmarket alternative. We could get our first glimpse at the new-gen SUV as a near-production concept on August 15.

