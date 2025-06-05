HomeNews & Reviews
New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Spied For First Time

New-gen Bolero is expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform and could debut in concept form on August 15.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Bolero likely to be showcased as a near-production concept on August 15
  • To be underpinned by an all-new platform
  • Could be marketed alongside the long serving Bolero

Mahindra has started testing what looks to be the new-gen Bolero on public roads in India. Images of the test mule have surfaced online, revealing an SUV that blends a retro-inspired boxy design with more contemporary design elements. The new Bolero is expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform, details of which are expected to be revealed on August 15, following Mahindra's confirmation of a new platform's debut.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark 
 

New gen Mahindra Bolero 1

Speaking of the design, while the test mule wore heavy camouflage, some design elements can still be made out. Up front, the SUV gets the new design Mahindra grille with vertical slats flanked by headlamps. The headlamps themselves are expected to continue to be rectangular units despite the camouflage featuring circular cutouts. Other notable design elements visible are a flat bonnet and a slightly squared-up front bumper.

New gen Mahindra Bolero

Also read: Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025
 

Down the sides, the design appears to be a lot cleaner than the current Bolero and Bolero Neo, with squared-off, flared wheel arches, flush-sitting door handles, and a prominent rear haunch. Around the back, the side-opening tailgate looks to be retained, as does the provision for a tailgate-mounted fifth wheel, though the test mule looked to have a sensor module mounted in its place.

New gen Mahindra Bolero 2

Also read: Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide
 

Speaking of the underpinnings, details remain scarce on the new-gen platform, though some reports suggest that it could be a new modular monocoque chassis that could be adapted to fit a range of vehicles. The new platform is also expected to be capable of supporting hybrid technology, with Mahindra reportedly interested in using the tech in future models.

 

Coming to the positioning, Mahindra could follow a similar product strategy as it did with the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. The carmaker could look to retain the services of the ageing diesel Bolero as a cost-effective model targeted at rural markets, with the new model replacing the Bolero Neo as a more upmarket alternative. We could get our first glimpse at the new-gen SUV as a near-production concept on August 15. 

 

