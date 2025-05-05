Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025

Mahindra, at its recently concluded earnings call, revealed that it will be unveiling a new SUV platform on August 15, 2025. Mahindra, over the past few years, has unveiled major new products as well as teased future models, suggesting that the platform could be used for a new model likely due in 2026.

Details on the platform remain under wraps, though it could be for future pure internal combustion models. The new platform could be scalable in nature and could be put to use across multiple model segments. The carmaker has confirmed that five all-new internal combustion SUVs are expected to join its line-up by 2030, with one due next year alongside two facelifted models. The new platform could see the light of day in production guise in the much-awaited new-gen Bolero, which is reportedly expected to arrive next year.

As per reports, Mahindra has also been interested in developing hybrid technology for future models, with the first model likely to see the light of day in 2026. The new platform could therefore also be engineered to support hybrid powertrains, thus providing Mahindra with room to further diversify its product portfolio beyond internal combustion and all-electric.

It remains to be seen, however, if Mahindra will continue to go down the ladder frame route with its new-gen platform or switch over to a monocoque structure.

