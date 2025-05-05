Login
Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,0002025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of LaunchMahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025Ashish Gupta Appointed Brand Director Of Skoda India; Nitin Kohli To Lead Volkswagen MG Windsor EV Pro Confirmed To Get 52.9 kWh Battery Pack; Power Output Remains Unchanged
Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025

Details on the new platform are scarce, it could form the basis for a new-gen Bolero which is expected in the coming years.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 5, 2025

Highlights

  • New platform could underpin the new-gen Bolero
  • Likely to be scalable in nature and support multiple top hats
  • Plans to launch 5 all-new internal combustion SUVs in India by 2030

Mahindra, at its recently concluded earnings call, revealed that it will be unveiling a new SUV platform on August 15, 2025. Mahindra, over the past few years, has unveiled major new products as well as teased future models, suggesting that the platform could be used for a new model likely due in 2026.

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued 
 

Details on the platform remain under wraps, though it could be for future pure internal combustion models. The new platform could be scalable in nature and could be put to use across multiple model segments. The carmaker has confirmed that five all-new internal combustion SUVs are expected to join its line-up by 2030, with one due next year alongside two facelifted models. The new platform could see the light of day in production guise in the much-awaited new-gen Bolero, which is reportedly expected to arrive next year.

 

Also read: R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto 
 

As per reports, Mahindra has also been interested in developing hybrid technology for future models, with the first model likely to see the light of day in 2026. The new platform could therefore also be engineered to support hybrid powertrains, thus providing Mahindra with room to further diversify its product portfolio beyond internal combustion and all-electric.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Waiting Period Rises To 6 Months
 

It remains to be seen, however, if Mahindra will continue to go down the ladder frame route with its new-gen platform or switch over to a monocoque structure.

 

Representational Image Used.

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra new platform# Cars# Cover Story
Related Articles

  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Mahindra sold 5,51,487 SUVs in the just concluded financial year, resulting in a growth of over 20%
    Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
  • Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
  • The Thar Roxx went up against some strong contenders, such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze, and MG Windsor.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Viewers Choice Car Of The Year 2025
  • Hyundai saw domestic sales slide 5 per cent year-on-year while Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth in February 2025.
    Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025

Latest News

  • The MG M9 electric MPV will be sold via the company's premium dealership chain - MG Select.
    Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000
  • The updated Pulsar NS400Z gets better braking hardware, as well as a wider 150 section rear tyre.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
  • Details on the new platform are scarce, it could form the basis for a new-gen Bolero which is expected in the coming years.
    Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025
  • Gupta replaces Petr Janeba, who concludes his tenure in India and returns to Skoda Auto in the Czech Republic.
    Ashish Gupta Appointed Brand Director Of Skoda India; Nitin Kohli To Lead Volkswagen
  • Bigger battery also supports V2L, while ADAS will also be a part of this Pro update.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Confirmed To Get 52.9 kWh Battery Pack; Power Output Remains Unchanged
  • Speaking about the ongoing KTM crisis, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has said that KTM is a very profitable part of Bajaj Auto’s business, and it’s one that Bajaj doesn’t want to let go off easily.
    KTM Is Very Important For Bajaj Auto, Says Rajiv Bajaj
  • The Wrangler in this edition wears a military green paint scheme and is limited to just 30 units across India.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.15 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales were relatively flat with a growth of 2.25 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.
    FADA Sales April 2025: New Fiscal Year Starts On a Lukewarm Note, Auto Sales Up 3%
  • Top spec model confirmed to get a large touchscreen, new digital instrument cluster, new air-con controls and more.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
  • New S variant of the DBX SUV extracts an additional 20 bhp from the twin-turbo V8, sheds 47 kg over the DBX 707.
    717 bhp Aston Martin DBX S Is The New More Potent Sibling Of The DBX 707
