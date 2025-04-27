Login
Latest News
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch SoonTata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-MayMahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued

The Thar continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX and AX (O).
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Thar 3-door convertible top variants discontinued
  • Now available in a total of 12 variants
  • Prices range between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh

Mahindra Auto has rejigged the variant lineup of the Thar 3-door model significantly. Notably, the convertible top variants of the lifestyle off-roader have all been eliminated while it continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX, AX Optional while there is the Earth edition based on the top-spec LX trim level. Here is a breakdown on the variants that are currently available/discontinued along with their prices, respectively.  

 

Variants  Prices (ex-showroom) Available/Discontinued 
AX (O) Diesel MT RWD (HT) Rs 11.50 lakh  Available 
LX Diesel MT RWD (HT) Rs 12.99 lakh  Available 
LX Petrol MT RWD (HT) Rs 14.25 lakh  Available 
AX (O) Petrol MT 4WD (CT) Rs 14.49 lakh  Discontinued 
AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (CT) Rs 14.99 lakh  Discontinued 
AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (HT) Rs 15.15 lakh  Available 
LX Petrol MT 4WD (HT) Rs 15.20 lakh  Available 
LX Earth Petrol MT 4WD  Rs 15.40 lakh  Available 
LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT) OD Rs 15.70 lakh  Discontinued
LX Diesel MT 4WD (CT) Rs 15.90 lakh  Discontinued 
LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT)  Rs 15.95 lakh  Available 
LX Earth Diesel MT 4WD Rs 16.15 lakh  Available 
LX Petrol AT 4WD (CT) Rs 16.65 lakh  Discontinued 
LX Petrol AT 4WD (HT) Rs 16.80 lakh Available 
LX Earth Petrol AT 4WD Rs 17 lakh  Available 
LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT) OD Rs 17.15 lakh  Discontinued
LX Diesel AT 4WD (CT) Rs 17.29 lakh  Discontinued 
LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT) Rs 17.40 lakh  Available 
LX Earth Diesel AT 4WD Rs 17.60 lakh  Available 

 

The Mahindra Thar 3-door model was previously available in 19 variants, and the lineup has now shrunk down to 12 variants in terms of availability. The convertible top (CT) variants of the Thar have all been discontinued, albeit a few dealers might have it in stock. Additionally, select variants that were offered with an open differential have also been deleted. The hard top (HT) variants remain on sale along with the Earth Edition, with prices ranging from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Viewers Choice Car Of The Year 2025

 

2024 Mahindra Thar 5

The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in both RWD and 4x4 configurations, and paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is exclusive to the 4x4 models and comes with manual and automatic gearbox options. Lastly, there is a 1.5 litre diesel engine which is offered in RWD variants and is offered with a manual transmission.  

# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar 3-door# Mahindra Thar Variants# Mahindra Thar SUV# Mahindra Cars# Mahindra Cars In India# Cars
