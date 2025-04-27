Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued
Published on April 27, 2025
- Thar 3-door convertible top variants discontinued
- Now available in a total of 12 variants
- Prices range between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh
Mahindra Auto has rejigged the variant lineup of the Thar 3-door model significantly. Notably, the convertible top variants of the lifestyle off-roader have all been eliminated while it continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX, AX Optional while there is the Earth edition based on the top-spec LX trim level. Here is a breakdown on the variants that are currently available/discontinued along with their prices, respectively.
|Variants
|Prices (ex-showroom)
|Available/Discontinued
|AX (O) Diesel MT RWD (HT)
|Rs 11.50 lakh
|Available
|LX Diesel MT RWD (HT)
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Available
|LX Petrol MT RWD (HT)
|Rs 14.25 lakh
|Available
|AX (O) Petrol MT 4WD (CT)
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|Discontinued
|AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (CT)
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Discontinued
|AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (HT)
|Rs 15.15 lakh
|Available
|LX Petrol MT 4WD (HT)
|Rs 15.20 lakh
|Available
|LX Earth Petrol MT 4WD
|Rs 15.40 lakh
|Available
|LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT) OD
|Rs 15.70 lakh
|Discontinued
|LX Diesel MT 4WD (CT)
|Rs 15.90 lakh
|Discontinued
|LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT)
|Rs 15.95 lakh
|Available
|LX Earth Diesel MT 4WD
|Rs 16.15 lakh
|Available
|LX Petrol AT 4WD (CT)
|Rs 16.65 lakh
|Discontinued
|LX Petrol AT 4WD (HT)
|Rs 16.80 lakh
|Available
|LX Earth Petrol AT 4WD
|Rs 17 lakh
|Available
|LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT) OD
|Rs 17.15 lakh
|Discontinued
|LX Diesel AT 4WD (CT)
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Discontinued
|LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT)
|Rs 17.40 lakh
|Available
|LX Earth Diesel AT 4WD
|Rs 17.60 lakh
|Available
The Mahindra Thar 3-door model was previously available in 19 variants, and the lineup has now shrunk down to 12 variants in terms of availability. The convertible top (CT) variants of the Thar have all been discontinued, albeit a few dealers might have it in stock. Additionally, select variants that were offered with an open differential have also been deleted. The hard top (HT) variants remain on sale along with the Earth Edition, with prices ranging from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in both RWD and 4x4 configurations, and paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is exclusive to the 4x4 models and comes with manual and automatic gearbox options. Lastly, there is a 1.5 litre diesel engine which is offered in RWD variants and is offered with a manual transmission.