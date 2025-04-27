Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued

Mahindra Auto has rejigged the variant lineup of the Thar 3-door model significantly. Notably, the convertible top variants of the lifestyle off-roader have all been eliminated while it continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX, AX Optional while there is the Earth edition based on the top-spec LX trim level. Here is a breakdown on the variants that are currently available/discontinued along with their prices, respectively.

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Available/Discontinued AX (O) Diesel MT RWD (HT) Rs 11.50 lakh Available LX Diesel MT RWD (HT) Rs 12.99 lakh Available LX Petrol MT RWD (HT) Rs 14.25 lakh Available AX (O) Petrol MT 4WD (CT) Rs 14.49 lakh Discontinued AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (CT) Rs 14.99 lakh Discontinued AX (O) Diesel MT 4WD (HT) Rs 15.15 lakh Available LX Petrol MT 4WD (HT) Rs 15.20 lakh Available LX Earth Petrol MT 4WD Rs 15.40 lakh Available LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT) OD Rs 15.70 lakh Discontinued LX Diesel MT 4WD (CT) Rs 15.90 lakh Discontinued LX Diesel MT 4WD (HT) Rs 15.95 lakh Available LX Earth Diesel MT 4WD Rs 16.15 lakh Available LX Petrol AT 4WD (CT) Rs 16.65 lakh Discontinued LX Petrol AT 4WD (HT) Rs 16.80 lakh Available LX Earth Petrol AT 4WD Rs 17 lakh Available LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT) OD Rs 17.15 lakh Discontinued LX Diesel AT 4WD (CT) Rs 17.29 lakh Discontinued LX Diesel AT 4WD (HT) Rs 17.40 lakh Available LX Earth Diesel AT 4WD Rs 17.60 lakh Available

The Mahindra Thar 3-door model was previously available in 19 variants, and the lineup has now shrunk down to 12 variants in terms of availability. The convertible top (CT) variants of the Thar have all been discontinued, albeit a few dealers might have it in stock. Additionally, select variants that were offered with an open differential have also been deleted. The hard top (HT) variants remain on sale along with the Earth Edition, with prices ranging from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in both RWD and 4x4 configurations, and paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is exclusive to the 4x4 models and comes with manual and automatic gearbox options. Lastly, there is a 1.5 litre diesel engine which is offered in RWD variants and is offered with a manual transmission.