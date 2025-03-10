car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Viewers Choice Car Of The Year 2025

The votes for the Viewer’s Choice Car of the Year 2025 are in, and it is the Mahindra Thar Roxx that has emerged the victor. Mahindra’s much talked about five-door derivative of the venerable Thar went up against some popular models from varying segments of the Indian market, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kylaq and even the MG Windsor.



The Thar Roxx made its global debut in August last year to much fanfare before setting the order books on fire with waiting periods extending into 2026. The SUV had received over 1.8 lakh bookings within the first hour. The SUV shared a lot of its design with its smaller three-door sibling, though now packing in a longer wheelbase, new rear doors and more mechanical and feature updates to target a more family-oriented lifestyle buyer.

The Thar Roxx is offered in a choice of six trim levels spread across a range of powertrain options, including petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, diesel-manual and diesel-automatic and the option of four-wheel drive on the diesels. Interestingly, while all variants feature the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, the power outputs vary.



Starting with the petrol, the unit develops 160 bhp and 330 Nm in manual guise which is bumped up to 174 bhp and 380 Nm in the automatic. The diesel, meanwhile, develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm in manual guise - both in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and 4x4 configuration. The diesel-automatic RWD too generates the same output in lower trim levels, which is upped to 172 bhp and 380 Nm in higher variants - including the diesel-AT 4x4.