Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Periods Stretch To 2026; M&M Plots Production Ramp-Up In 2025

At the announcement of its Q2 FY25 results, Mahindra has revealed customers who book the Thar Roxx currently face a waiting period ranging between 9 and 15 months, depending on the variant chosen. Launched in August this year, the Thar Roxx is currently priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The company plans to push production to 11,000 units monthly.

The company’s current cumulative production capacity for both 3-door and 5-door versions of the Thar is around 9,500 units per month. Mahindra is currently focusing on optimising production to prioritise meeting demand for the Thar Roxx. The company also has plans to increase total production capacity in phases, with the second phase expected to push Thar production to over 11,000 units monthly. This, along with flexibility in adjusting production between the 3-door and 5-door models, will help Mahindra cater to demand in a more effective manner.

Bookings for the Thar Roxx began on October 3, and demand has been overwhelming; Mahindra reported receiving nearly 1.80 lakh bookings in the first hour of opening order books. Given the demand, Mahindra plans to ramp up production to meet the high booking volume. With production capacity expected to expand gradually, Mahindra aims to meet the high demand for the Thar Roxx as efficiently as possible. However, buyers may still experience extended wait times due to the strong response.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a well-equipped SUV. It gets LED projector headlights, DRLs, LED taillights, and larger 19-inch alloy wheels. As for features, it gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. Higher trims also offer safety features such as Level 2 ADAS and 360-degree cameras.

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers a choice between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, each available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel variants. The petrol engine is available in various power configurations: the manual variant produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic version delivers 174 bhp and 380 Nm.

Similarly, the 2.2-litre diesel engine comes in different states of tune. The entry-level diesel variant generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm in both manual and automatic versions, while a higher-output automatic-only variant produces 172 bhp and 370 Nm.