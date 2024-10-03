Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Nearly 1.8 Lakh Bookings In The First Hour

Booking for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx commenced today, and the company has now announced receiving nearly 1.8 lakh bookings for the SUV. The carmaker opened the booking window at 11 am, and within 60 minutes it had received 1,76,218 orders. This certainly shows the kind of interest this 5-door version of the Thar has generated and is an indication that we might see longer waiting periods for the SUV. Deliveries of the new Mahindra Thar Roxx is slated to commence on the day of Dussehra.

Looking at the booking numbers, Mahindra says it’s grateful to its customers for the enthusiastic response and remains committed to prioritizing a seamless delivery experience. The company says that once the deliveries begin, will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is quite a well-equipped SUV in general. You get LED projector headlamps, DRLs and LED taillights. There’s also a set of bigger 19-inch alloy wheels on offer. Inside, the SUV comes with a 5-seater layout with better comfort and features like a panoramic sunroof, digital instruments cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a Harman Kardon sound system. As for safety, the Thar Roxx also gets Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera on higher variants.

There are two engine options on offer - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both offered in manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain. The petrol engine is offered in multiple states of tune; the entry model develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when opting for the manual gearbox, while higher trims add another 10 bhp with torque output remaining the same. On the other hand, the automatic variants produce 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.



Similarly, the diesel engine too is offered in different stages of tune – the base Thar Roxx in manual and automatic guise belts out 150 bhp and 330 Nm. Conversely, the second offering, only available in automatic variants, churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm.