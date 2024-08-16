Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar

Mahindra has revealed trim-wise specifications and pricing for the new Thar Roxx. For the unversed, the Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the Thar, launched on August 14. With prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV comes with a range of new features previously not offered in any iteration of the Thar SUV. Here are ten stand-out features of the Roxx, that you'll see for the first time in a Thar.

Panoramic Sunroof

Arguably the most talked about feature in the Thar Roxx has been the panoramic sunroof, which is a first for the Thar family and is not offered in its three-door iteration. While the panoramic sunroof is only offered in the top-spec AX7L trim, the MX5 and AX5L variants are offered with a single-pane sunroof.

Level-2 ADAS



The Thar Roxx is offered with a raft of safety features, with level-2 ADAS being one of them. This includes functions such as forward collision warning (FCW), auto emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), smart pilot assist (SPA), lane departure warning (LDW), lane keep assist (LKA), and high beam assist (HBA) among others. This feature is available in the AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L trims.



Digital Instruments Cluster



Another new feature in the Thar family that debuted in the Thar Roxx is a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. This, however, does not come standard and is only offered in the AX3L, AX5L and AX7L trims.

10.25-Inch Infotainment System

While the three-door Thar has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the five-door gets a larger 10.25-inch unit as standard. However, the base MX1 trim gets a non-HD display with no Android Auto or Apple Carplay. All other trims come with an HD display with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Wireless Charger

The Thar Roxx is offered with a wireless charger in every variant except for the base-spec MX1 variant. This is the first time that a wireless charger is offered in a Thar SUV.



Automatic Climate Control

While the Thar three-door is solely available with a manual heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, the five-door can be had with fully automatic climate control in the AX3L, AX5L and AX7L variants.

Ventilated Seats

The top-spec AX7L trim gets ventilated seats up front, a feature that was never previously offered in any other iterations of the Thar.





6-Way Powered Driver Seat

The Thar Roxx's AX7L trim also comes with a 6-way powered driver seat. The three-door iteration and older versions came with manually adjustable seats.



Harman Kardon Sound System



Another new feature in the Thar five-door is a nine-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon. This feature is, however, solely offered in the top-spec trim. Lower-spec trims on the other hand come with either a four-speaker or six-speaker system.



360-Degree Camera



While the three-door Thar is only offered with rear parking sensors, the Thar Roxx gets a far more modern 360-degree surround view system and blind view monitor although, only in the top-spec AX7L trim. All other variants except for the base trim get a rear camera. The MX5 and AX5L variants get both front and rear sensors while others are solely offered with rear sensors.