Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar

Launched on August 14, the Thar Roxx starts at a price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Thar Roxx gets a panoramic sunroof for the first time.
  • Features level-2 ADAS.
  • Has a fully digital instruments cluster.

Mahindra has revealed trim-wise specifications and pricing for the new Thar Roxx. For the unversed, the Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the Thar, launched on August 14. With prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV comes with a range of new features previously not offered in any iteration of the Thar SUV. Here are ten stand-out features of the Roxx, that you'll see for the first time in a Thar. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?


Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 5

Arguably the most talked about feature in the Thar Roxx has been the panoramic sunroof, which is a first for the Thar family and is not offered in its three-door iteration. While the panoramic sunroof is only offered in the top-spec AX7L trim, the MX5 and AX5L variants are offered with a single-pane sunroof. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
 

Level-2 ADAS

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 9
The Thar Roxx is offered with a raft of safety features, with level-2 ADAS being one of them. This includes functions such as forward collision warning (FCW), auto emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), smart pilot assist (SPA), lane departure warning (LDW), lane keep assist (LKA), and high beam assist (HBA) among others. This feature is available in the AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L trims.
 

Digital Instruments Cluster

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 6
Another new feature in the Thar family that debuted in the Thar Roxx is a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. This, however, does not come standard and is only offered in the AX3L, AX5L and AX7L trims.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh
 

10.25-Inch Infotainment System

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 1

While the three-door Thar has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the five-door gets a larger 10.25-inch unit as standard. However, the base MX1 trim gets a non-HD display with no Android Auto or Apple Carplay. All other trims come with an HD display with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

 

Wireless Charger

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 2

The Thar Roxx is offered with a wireless charger in every variant except for the base-spec MX1 variant. This is the first time that a wireless charger is offered in a Thar SUV.
 

Automatic Climate Control

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 3

While the Thar three-door is solely available with a manual heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, the five-door can be had with fully automatic climate control in the AX3L, AX5L and AX7L variants. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
 

Ventilated Seats

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 4

The top-spec AX7L trim gets ventilated seats up front, a feature that was never previously offered in any other iterations of the Thar.


 

6-Way Powered Driver Seat

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar

The Thar Roxx's AX7L trim also comes with a 6-way powered driver seat. The three-door iteration and older versions came with manually adjustable seats.
 

Harman Kardon Sound System

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 7
Another new feature in the Thar five-door is a nine-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon. This feature is, however, solely offered in the top-spec trim. Lower-spec trims on the other hand come with either a four-speaker or six-speaker system.
 

360-Degree Camera

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar 10
While the three-door Thar is only offered with rear parking sensors, the Thar Roxx gets a far more modern 360-degree surround view system and blind view monitor although, only in the top-spec AX7L trim. All other variants except for the base trim get a rear camera. The MX5 and AX5L variants get both front and rear sensors while others are solely offered with rear sensors.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

