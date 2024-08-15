Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed

Having announced the starting price of the Thar Roxx on August 14, Mahindra has now revealed additional pricing and variant details about the Thar 5-door. The Thar Roxx will be offered in a total of six trim levels spread across the MX and AX series - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries to start from Dussehra (October 12).

The Thar Roxx will be offered with a rear-wheel drive layout as standard with top variants getting the option of four-wheel drive. The carmaker however has not revealed the complete price list for the SUV though here are the prices that we now know:



Variant Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Diesel MT 4x4 Diesel AT 4x4 MX1 Rs. 12.99 lakh --- Rs 13.99 lakh --- --- --- MX3 --- Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh --- --- AX3L --- --- Rs 16.99 lakh --- --- --- MX5 Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh TBA --- AX5L --- --- --- Rs 18.99 lakh --- TBA AX7L --- Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.49 lakh TBA TBA





Starting with the specifications, the new Thar Roxx measures in at 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,928 mm tall and sits on a 2,850 mm wheelbase. Mahindra says that the SUV is underpinned by its new M-Glyde platform and features a double-wishbone front and Penta link rear suspension with frequency selective damping. Mahindra says that the new chassis is 18 per cent lighter than its predecessor while also offering greater rigidity.

Moving to some of the off-road focused numbers, the Thar Roxx has an approach departure and ramp over angle of 41.7 deg, 36.1 deg and 23.9 deg respectively. Mahindra also says that the SUV has a water-wading depth of 650 mm.





Moving to the engines, the Thar Roxx is offered with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine - both in multiple states of tune and with manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain.



Engine Power Torque 2.0 Petrol MT 150 bhp 330 Nm 2.0 Petrol MT 160 bhp 330 Nm 2.0 Petrol AT 174 bhp 380 Nm 2.2 Diesel MT 150 bhp 330 Nm 2.2 Diesel AT 150 bhp 330 Nm 2.2 Diesel AT 172 bhp 370 Nm

The 2.0 petrol is offered in three states of tune - 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the base model with higher variants getting a stronger 160 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune. The petrol automatic meanwhile develops an even stronger 174 bhp and 380 Nm. The 2.2 diesel meanwhile is offered in either a 150 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune or a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm - the latter exclusively with an automatic gearbox. Both engines are offered with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive meanwhile is an option on the MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L variants.





Moving to the features, the base MX1 packs in a fair bit of safety and convenience features including 6 airbags, ESC, hill start assist and hill descent control, traction control, height adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, front and rear power windows, keyless go, 10.25-inch touchscreen and LED projector headlamps. The top variant meanwhile packs in a whole host of feel-good features such as powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), auto headlamp and wipers, leatherette upholstery, Harman Kardon audio system and more. Interestingly all AX series models get Level 2 ADAS and connected car tech as standard.



The new Thar Roxx will go up against the Force Gurkha 5-Door that was launched in India earlier this year. Expect Mahindra to share complete prices for the entire Thar Roxx line-up in the build-up to the bookings opening.