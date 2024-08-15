Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed

The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Variant details and specifications of the Thar Roxx has been revealed
  • Bookings for the Thar Roxx will begin on October 3
  • Deliveries for the Thar Roxx will begin from Dussehra

Having announced the starting price of the Thar Roxx on August 14, Mahindra has now revealed additional pricing and variant details about the Thar 5-door. The Thar Roxx will be offered in a total of six trim levels spread across the MX and AX series - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries to start from Dussehra (October 12).

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India 1


 

The Thar Roxx will be offered with a rear-wheel drive layout as standard with top variants getting the option of four-wheel drive. The carmaker however has not revealed the complete price list for the SUV though here are the prices that we now know:
 

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel ATDiesel MT 4x4Diesel AT 4x4
MX1Rs. 12.99 lakh---Rs 13.99 lakh---------
MX3---Rs 14.99 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 17.49 lakh------
AX3L------Rs 16.99 lakh---------
MX5Rs 16.49 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 18.49 lakhTBA---
AX5L---------Rs 18.99 lakh---TBA
AX7L---Rs 19.99 lakhRs 18.99 lakhRs 20.49 lakhTBATBA

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4


 

Starting with the specifications, the new Thar Roxx measures in at 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,928 mm tall and sits on a 2,850 mm wheelbase. Mahindra says that the SUV is underpinned by its new M-Glyde platform and features a double-wishbone front and Penta link rear suspension with frequency selective damping. Mahindra says that the new chassis is 18 per cent lighter than its predecessor while also offering greater rigidity.

 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
 

Moving to some of the off-road focused numbers, the Thar Roxx has an approach departure and ramp over angle of 41.7 deg, 36.1 deg and 23.9 deg respectively. Mahindra also says that the SUV has a water-wading depth of 650 mm.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 3


 

Moving to the engines, the Thar Roxx is offered with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine - both in multiple states of tune and with manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain.
 

EnginePowerTorque
2.0 Petrol MT150 bhp330 Nm
2.0 Petrol MT160 bhp330 Nm
2.0 Petrol AT174 bhp380 Nm
2.2 Diesel MT150 bhp330 Nm
2.2 Diesel AT150 bhp330 Nm
2.2 Diesel AT172 bhp370 Nm

The 2.0 petrol is offered in three states of tune - 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the base model with higher variants getting a stronger 160 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune. The petrol automatic meanwhile develops an even stronger 174 bhp and 380 Nm. The 2.2 diesel meanwhile is offered in either a 150 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune or a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm - the latter exclusively with an automatic gearbox. Both engines are offered with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive meanwhile is an option on the MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L variants.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 1


 

Moving to the features, the base MX1 packs in a fair bit of safety and convenience features including 6 airbags, ESC, hill start assist and hill descent control, traction control, height adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, front and rear power windows, keyless go, 10.25-inch touchscreen and LED projector headlamps. The top variant meanwhile packs in a whole host of feel-good features such as powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), auto headlamp and wipers, leatherette upholstery, Harman Kardon audio system and more. Interestingly all AX series models get Level 2 ADAS and connected car tech as standard.
 

The new Thar Roxx will go up against the Force Gurkha 5-Door that was launched in India earlier this year. Expect Mahindra to share complete prices for the entire Thar Roxx line-up in the build-up to the bookings opening.

# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Thar Roxx# Thar 5-door# Mahindra Thar 5-door# SUV# Family# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The five-door Thar which was launched last night has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Roxx LIVE Updates: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched, and here are detailed shots of the 5-door SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
  • Mahindra has revealed the starting price for the new five-door Thar though full details on the specifications and features remain under wraps
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh
  • Four years on from the launch of the reborn three-door Thar, Mahindra will finally launch the family-friendly, five-door version of its hugely popular off-roader, which will be loaded to the gills like no other Thar before it.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar
  • The Citroen Basalt will go on sale in India on August 9, and we expect very competitive pricing.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Latest News

  • The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
  • The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images
  • Ola Electric is set to enter the developing electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models today, August 15. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the updates.
    Ola Electric Roadster Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specification, Images
  • The five-door Thar which was launched last night has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Roxx LIVE Updates: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched, and here are detailed shots of the 5-door SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
  • Mahindra has revealed the starting price for the new five-door Thar though full details on the specifications and features remain under wraps
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh
  • Exactly three years on from the debut of its maiden two-wheeler, Ola Electric is now set to enter the nascent electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models on August 15
    Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Today: What To Expect
  • US-based electric motorcycle brand Zero has a partnership with Hero MotoCorp. If launched, the Zero FXE will take on several premium EVs, like the Ultraviolette F77 and others.
    Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle Spotted On Test In India
  • The special edition is available in Standard iQube with a 3.3 kWh battery pack and the iQube S variant.
    TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill while following a modern classic design
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Tomorrow

Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Starts at ₹ 12.99 - 13.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Thar Roxx Specifications
View Thar Roxx Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Blogview
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved