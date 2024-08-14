Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

After much anticipation, Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off the Thar Roxx, a.k.a. Thar 5-door. For now, the homegrown automaker has revealed the starting price of both petrol and diesel versions. The entry-level MX1 variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel version (all prices ex-showroom).

Mahindra, however, has not revealed full details of the SUV; more specifications will unfold tomorrow, August 15, 2024. However, we can confirm that the petrol mill will produce 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, whereas the oil burner will churn out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

The Thar Roxx has been spotted multiple times in the past in camouflage form, which somewhat showcased the design of the 5-door SUV. Now the covers are off, and here is a detailed look at the Thar Roxx.

The fascia gets circular LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot vertical design.

The tail lights on the SUV also remain identical to the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

The Thar Roxx features a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle.

Take a look at the boot space of the SUV.

This particular variant sports 19-inch wheels.

This particular spec comes with a dual-tone treatment inside the cabin. The seats, glove box, and lower portion of the interior are finished in a cream shade, while the dashboard and door panels get a dark shade with white stitching all around. The latter also appears to employ soft-touch leatherette.

The second row gets a centre armrest, incline decline lever, rear AC vents, a small pocket and a type-C charging port.

The Thar Roxx packs a fully digital instrument cluster and displays lane keep assist, one of the features of ADAS.

The dashboard houses a large central touchscreen infotainment display with control buttons mounted below the screen.

It also features automatic climate control, ventilated seats, drive modes, and both Type-C and -A charging ports.

The Thar Roxx gets a Harman Kardon audio system.

The 5-door SUV also gets the crowd favourite panoramic sunroof.

The Thar Roxx will be offered in White, Red, Black and Brown exterior colour options.