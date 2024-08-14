Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched, and here are detailed shots of the 5-door SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The 5-door SUV gets C-pillar-mounted rear door handles
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx gets 19-inch wheels

After much anticipation, Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off the Thar Roxx, a.k.a. Thar 5-door. For now, the homegrown automaker has revealed the starting price of both petrol and diesel versions. The entry-level MX1 variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel version (all prices ex-showroom).

 

 

Mahindra, however, has not revealed full details of the SUV; more specifications will unfold tomorrow, August 15, 2024. However, we can confirm that the petrol mill will produce 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, whereas the oil burner will churn out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 1

 

The Thar Roxx has been spotted multiple times in the past in camouflage form, which somewhat showcased the design of the 5-door SUV. Now the covers are off, and here is a detailed look at the Thar Roxx. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 2

 

The fascia gets circular LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot vertical design. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 1

 

The tail lights on the SUV also remain identical to the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 6 1

 

The Thar Roxx features a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 1 t

 

Take a look at the boot space of the SUV. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 3

 

This particular variant sports 19-inch wheels. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4

 

This particular spec comes with a dual-tone treatment inside the cabin. The seats, glove box, and lower portion of the interior are finished in a cream shade, while the dashboard and door panels get a dark shade with white stitching all around. The latter also appears to employ soft-touch leatherette. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 12 1

 

The second row gets a centre armrest, incline decline lever, rear AC vents, a small pocket and a type-C charging port. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 7 1

 

The Thar Roxx packs a fully digital instrument cluster and displays lane keep assist, one of the features of ADAS. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 11 1

 

The dashboard houses a large central touchscreen infotainment display with control buttons mounted below the screen.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 8

 

It also features automatic climate control, ventilated seats, drive modes, and both Type-C and -A charging ports. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 9

 

The Thar Roxx gets a Harman Kardon audio system. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10 1

 

The 5-door SUV also gets the crowd favourite panoramic sunroof. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 3 f

 

The engine displacement has not been revealed yet. However, we can confirm that the petrol engine will produce 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine will churn out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4 d

 

The Thar Roxx will be offered in White, Red, Black and Brown exterior colour options. 

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch# Mahindra Thar Roxx images# Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior# Mahindra Thar Roxx Features# Mahindra Thar Roxx Price# Thar Roxx# Thar 5-door# Thar 5 Door Launch# Thar Roxx SUV# Roxx# Cars# news# Cars# Cover Story
