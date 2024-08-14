Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the starting price of the new Thar Roxx. The entry-level MX1 petrol manual variant of the new five-door Thar is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the MX1 diesel manual variant can be had for Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra however has not revealed full details on the SUV with more details set to be unveiled tomorrow, August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar



The SUV features an angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price (ex-showroom) MX1 Petrol MT Rs 12.99 lakh MX1 Diesel MT Rs 13.99 lakh

The design for the Thar Roxx has been out in the open for a few days now with Mahindra having released images of the car in the build-up to the launch. The five-door SUV sports round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. The overall look however doesn’t stray far from the boxy and upright design of the three-door model with both SUVs sharing a lot of common design elements. The tail lights on the SUV also remain the same in shape as seen on the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past

The Thar Roxx gets a full digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen system inside

Inside, the Thar Roxx packs in kit such as a full digital instrument cluster, ventilated leatherette seats, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, rear air-con vents as well as a Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. The Thar Roxx also gets a larger central touchscreen infotainment display than the three-door Thar. In terms of safety equipment, the Thar Roxx gets six airbags, electronic-stability-control (ESC) along with three-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard. The Roxx is expected to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on top variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo



Coming to the engine options, Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar Roxx will be offered with a diesel engine which churns out 150 bhp, and a petrol engine, producing 160 bhp. Peak torque output is rated at 330 Nm for both engines. This makes the petrol Thar Roxx 10 bhp and 30 Nm more powerful than its three-door sibling while the diesel develops 20 bhp and 30 Nm more. A manual gearbox too has been confirmed though we also expect an automatic to be offered as well. The SUV is also expected to be offered in rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

The new Thar Roxx goes up against the Force Gurkha 5-Door that was launched in the Indian market earlier this year.