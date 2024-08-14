Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar

Four years on from the launch of the reborn three-door Thar, Mahindra will finally launch the family-friendly, five-door version of its hugely popular off-roader, which will be loaded to the gills like no other Thar before it.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Thar Roxx will be revealed in full in the evening on August 14.
  • Five-door Thar Roxx will feature a larger central touchscreen than the 3-door Thar.
  • Equipment list to include a digital instruments display and automatic climate control.

After a long, long wait, Mahindra will finally unveil the five-door Thar, named Mahindra Thar Roxx, on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day. In the evening today, on August 14, we will finally get to see the Thar Roxx in full, inside and out, and Mahindra is expected to announce all details of its family-friendly off-roader this evening as well. In the build-up to the launch, Mahindra has released several teasers, as well as a few pictures of the Thar Roxx, which give us a fair idea of what the five-door 4x4 will bring to the table.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design And Styling

In recent days, Mahindra released a few images of the Thar Roxx, which have revealed most of the SUV’s exterior design. The five-door SUV sports round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. 

 

mahindra thar roxx 5 door thar black carandbike 1

Thar Roxx features a few additional styling cues to differentiate itself from the three-door model.

 

Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors, and door handles – with the rear door handles mounted high on the pillar and roof finished in black. The tail lights on the SUV will also remain the same in shape as seen on the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Expected Features

One of the teaser videos released previously confirmed the five-door Thar Roxx will be equipped with a full digital instruments display, ventilated leatherette seats, automatic climate control as well as a Harman Kardon audio system, in addition to a panoramic sunroof, which was previously revealed in a separate teaser. Also seen in the video is the central touchscreen infotainment system of the Thar Roxx, which is visibly larger than the one seen on the three-door Thar.

 

mahindra thar roxx to get ventilated seats adas harman kardon audio new promo confirms carandbike 3

Thar Roxx will pack a digital instruments display, Harman Kardon audio system, and ventilated seats.

 

The digital instruments display also reveals the Thar Roxx has an autonomous emergency braking system, confirming the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the five-door Thar. Most of the features are presently not on offer with the three-door Thar and are mainly expected to be available only on the top-spec version of the Thar Roxx. A few days ago, the interior of the Thar Roxx was spied in a video, confirming the use of light-colored upholstery in the five-door version. However, the vehicle spied previously featured a single-pane sunroof and a part-digital instrument cluster, hinting at it being a lower-spec variant.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims


Mahindra Thar Roxx: Expected Powertrains

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel drive format to keep prices in check.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx New Visuals Of The 5 Door Thar Shown In Second Promo

Thar Roxx is expected to be offered in both RWD and 4WD versions.

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Expected Prices And Availability

In base, rear-wheel drive form, the Thar Roxx is likely to have a competitive introductory starting price in the region of Rs 15 lakh. However, the top-spec model, with four-wheel drive and all the bells and whistles, could rise to as high as Rs 24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Anticipating high demand for the Thar Roxx, Mahindra has already prepared the existing Thar production line to build up to 4,000 units of the Thar Roxx on a monthly basis.

